Teens lure man to 'intimate meeting' then beat and rob him

A group of five teenagers attacked and robbed a man in his 50s in southern Israel earlier this month after luring him to them through a dating app, according to police.

On April 4, Sderot police officers were called to Route 232 after a brawl was reported. After an investigation, it was found that the teenagers had formed a "sting" and had lured the man to them by arranging an "intimate meeting" with him through a dating app.

When the man arrived to the scene, they began hurling various accusations at him and tried to extort thousands of shekels from him through a number of threats.

A police car at night. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The suspects then began attacking the man, bruising him and stealing his cell phone and other belongings.

The detention of the five minors has been extended.