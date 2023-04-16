The trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Case 1000 is set to resume on Monday, and KAN news reported on Sunday that the prosecution and defense reached an agreement to shorten the list of witnesses.

Per the report, the list will be reduced by at least 60 witnesses, shortening the total trial time. This means that within a year the prosecution's work will be completed and within 18 months the prime minister himself will take the witness stand to begin the defense's presentation of its case.

KAN also stated that the attorney-general may try to mediate between the parties in order to reach a plea deal.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, former foreign minister Tzipi Livni and opposition leader Yair Lapid are among those expected to take the witness stand in the coming weeks, according to Maariv.

The details of Netayahu's Case 1000

Case 1000, one of three such cases being brought against the prime minister, saw Netanyahu charged with fraud and breach of trust after being accused of receiving illegal gifts worth approximately NIS 7 million in total over the span of nine years.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, last May. Netanyahu is less worried about the rule of law than the court of law where he is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In a detailed statement, police named Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, and Australian businessman James Packer, saying that for nearly a decade, from 2007 to 2016, they gave gifts that included champagne, cigars and jewelry to Netanyahu and his family. According to Maariv, the indictment states that the two gave Netanyahu approximately NIS 7 million in gifts.

Maariv also reported that Milchan has claimed that his health is preventing him from providing testimony in court.

Netanyahu’s lawyers said in a 2018 statement that the presents were simply tokens of friendship.

Reuters contributed to this report.