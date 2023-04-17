8 terrorist attacks thwarted by security forces in Jerusalem

Eight terrorist attacks were thwarted by police and security forces in Jerusalem recently, the Jerusalem Municipality and Israel Police announced on Monday morning.

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman noted that some of the attacks were thwarted thanks to intelligence information, while others were thwarted by vigilant police officers who spotted the attackers.

"We are nearing the end of a significant and complex month. All the commanders who sit around the table and the cooperating elements lead the strenuous and continuous work in a value-oriented manner and with great dedication," said Turgeman.

"We are here in the morning and at night out of great faith and a great mission, in order to allow everyone in the city of Jerusalem to enjoy the freedom of worship and the illumination of the holiday."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion expressed his gratitude to the police officers during a visit to the police headquarters next to the Western Wall on Sunday night, saying "You work around the clock and take care of the security of the residents of Jerusalem, even when the month of Ramadan happens together with Passover and Easter and tens of thousands of tourists from all over the State of Israel and the world come here."

"I know that most of you were not at home on Seder night and that should not be taken for granted, you are the ones who allowed us to continue with a normal routine," added Lion. "I walked around the city a lot during the holiday and everyone is happy. I don't think there is such a place in the State of Israel where everyone works together as one hand so that we can get through the event safely."

Municipal workers desecrate Israeli flag in Jerusalem, April 2023 (Credit: Israel Police)

Municipality workers arrested for desecrating Israeli flag

Additionally, on Sunday night, two suspects were arrested for vandalizing and desecrating an Israeli flag with the symbol of the Jerusalem Municipality after footage of the act was posted on social media. The person who desecrated the flag was identified as a 17-year-old from the Old City of Jerusalem, while the person who filmed and publicized the act was identified as a 17-year-old from Abu Tor. The Jerusalem Municipality fired the two and intends to call in the contractor who employed them for a hearing.