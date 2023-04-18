HaShomer HaChadash Volunteer chosen to light a torch on Independence Day

HaShomer HaChadash Organization volunteer Reut Amichai was chosen to light a torch at the Israeli Independence Day ceremony on behalf of the HaShomer HaChadash organization.

Amichai has been volunteering in the organization for three years and is an apprentice in the young leadership program named after Alexander Zeid. Reut, the daughter of Liel, a special education teacher, and father Yair, a marketing manager, grew up in Shefak and, together with her family, moved and founded the settlement of Neta in the Lachish region approximately ten years ago.

Reut Amichai (Credit: Hashomer Hachadash)

Hashomer Hachadash is a Zionist social-educational organization established in 2007 by volunteers to safeguard the land, assist farmers and ranchers, and strengthen the Jewish people’s connections to the land, Jewish values and Zionist identity. Hashomer’s broad range of activities focuses on agricultural volunteering programs alongside educational activities emphasizing the value of work, mutual responsibility, civic courage and love of the land.

“As a volunteer for the past three years and an active participant in the Alexander Zaid leadership program,” said Amichai, “I witness the daily contributions of thousands of young men and women who tirelessly protect and help Israeli farmers. Together, we come from diverse backgrounds – secular, religious, rural and urban areas – all united by a common mission to promote the values of mutual guarantee, Zionism, and a deep love for the land of Israel. The opportunity to represent this incredible organization is a privilege that I am truly grateful for.”