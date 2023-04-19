The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Falling Walls Lab Comes to Tel Aviv

The internationally renowned pitching competition – held annually in cities and countries around the world – finds a new home at Tel Aviv University

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 15:49
For the first time ever, some of Israel’s brightest minds will gather for Falling Walls Lab Tel Aviv. Cohosted by The Lowy International School at Tel Aviv University (TAU), the event – which will take place on June 8, 2023 at TAU’s Jaglom Auditorium – invites students and early-career researchers and professionals to present, in three minutes and in English, solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time. 

The first-place winner of the lab will qualify and have expenses covered for the global finale in Berlin on November 7, 2023, and win a ticket to attend a Falling Walls summit, where they get to interact and network with the world’s movers and shakers of science, business and policymaking. At the global finale in Berlin, international winners compete to become a Breakthrough winner, taking home a title and prize money and receiving the opportunity to pitch their idea once again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Breakthroughs of the Year event.

Falling Walls Science Summit (Credit: The Lowy International School)Falling Walls Science Summit (Credit: The Lowy International School)

About Falling Walls

Falling Walls Lab is a world-class pitching competition, networking forum and steppingstone that brings together a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students and early-career professionals by providing a stage for breakthrough ideas. The multifaceted format supports participants in driving innovation, developing communication skills, fostering collaboration and creating impactful communities.The Falling Walls Lab is funded by Berlin’s Natural History Museum, as well as Google and Springer Nature. The lab is supported by Sartorius, the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). Falling Walls Lab Tel Aviv is additionally supported by The Lowy International School and the Rubinstein Center at Reichman University. Open Call for Applications

Applications for Falling Walls Lab Tel Aviv are now being accepted via www.falling-walls.com/lab/apply; the application deadline is May 4, 2023.

Undergraduates, graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from any discipline and any Israeli university are encouraged to apply, as well as new professionals. 

For further information, please visit www.falling-walls.com/lab.

Questions can be directed to intlprojects@tauex.tau.ac.il.

Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU Vice President International: “As a global university, TAU is focused on learning and research that address and advance some of the biggest challenges of our time. As such, we’re very excited to work with Falling Walls. The lab is a wonderful opportunity for the TAU community and Israelis more generally to become experts at showcasing their ground-breaking ideas and to become part of an inspiring network of young innovators from around the world.”



