The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff: The 'People's Army' model is the only one that can succeed

Halevi touched on the controversial IDF conscription model that was reported to be in the works in his speech at the "Walking the Paths of the IDF" event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 09:49
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

There will be no replacement for the "People's Army" IDF conscription model, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Thursday morning following outrage over a new conscription model outline that was reported to be in the works earlier this week.

Halevi's comments on the conscription model were made as part of a longer speech he delivered in Latrun at the opening event of a new project known as "Walking the Paths of the IDF" in which thousands of IDF soldiers will take part in a march following significant routes in the IDF's history.

"For 75 years, the People's Army model has proven beyond any doubt that there is not and there must not be any substitute. It is the secret of the IDF's strength, the secret of the nation's strength."

Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi

"Today we are walking in the path of the IDF - a path that intertwines the landscapes of our country with the legacy of our battles," the Chief of Staff said, addressing the soldiers against the overcast sky.

"From the Galilee and the Golan, Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, throughout the coastal plain and down through the Negev Desert and the Arava, each point on the map tells a different story and reminds us how the IDF has fought for our right to exist here.

"In the 75 years of defense are contained stories of battles from the War of Independence, through all of Israel's wars up until the present day," he continued. "The hills and paths that we walk today were the scenes of battles, the scene of combat values at their best, places of great achievements, places of failure in battle, and places where we lost the best of our people.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We carry their memories with us always, and on Remembrance Day next week, we carry them with us more than any other day."

The strength of a nation

Halevi continued: "We are marching today along the paths of the country to emphasize our strong connection to the country and its landscape, and to remember that at the heart of the IDF's actions, forever and above all else, is love for the homeland and its people."

"We will also know how to stop, respect, and learn the fighting legacy that our predecessors left behind," he continued, turning his attention to the controversial conscription law outline, which, if implemented, would grant an exemption from service to haredi citizens at a lower age than others.

"We will remember that the same spirit and willingness which led long generations before us into the battles for Israel's existence is the spirit that continues to guide us, even today. Today, we are marching together as one - conscripts, salaried soldiers, reserve soldiers, from across the entire spectrum of roles in the army, with different views on the country and different opinions and beliefs - in order to emphasize that together, our strength is greater.

"For 75 years, the People's Army model has proven beyond any doubt that there is not and there must not be any substitute. It is the secret of the IDF's strength, the secret of the nation's strength."

Concluding his speech, Halevi told the soldiers: "We will put on our uniforms and leave all disputes outside so that the citizens of Israel and its youth will know that we have one common denominator - the security of the state. For this, we will all stand up, defend the country and risk our lives, standing shoulder to shoulder together. There is one IDF path and one IDF, and together we will walk on it."



Tags IDF remembrance day latrun soldiers IDF Soldiers Herzi Halevi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by