Strauss family hosts Zikaron Basalon talk

Meir Levavi was hosted at Irit Strauss's house, as per of Zikaron Basalon (Remembrance in the Living Room) meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 11:13
Haim Horowitz, Meir Levavi and Irit Strauss (photo credit: TALI KATZURIN)
Haim Horowitz, Meir Levavi and Irit Strauss
(photo credit: TALI KATZURIN)

Irit Strauss hosted 84-year-old Holocaust survivor Meir Levavi from Yugoslavia at her home on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day for a Zikaron Basalon (Remembrance in the Living Room) meeting, as part of the Strauss family's philanthropic activities.

Levavi, whom Strauss has been accompanying for several years, had a conversation with his son and shared the story of his childhood in Croatia, as part of a Jewish community that was almost completely destroyed during the Holocaust.

The meeting was attended by the children and boys of the Society for the Advancement of Education Tel Aviv-Yafo, who spoke with Levavi, sang memorial songs and had an open conversation about the memory of the Holocaust.

Haim Horowitz, Irit Strauss and Hezki Portovitz (Credit: TALI KATZURIN)Haim Horowitz, Irit Strauss and Hezki Portovitz (Credit: TALI KATZURIN)

The evening was musically accompanied by volunteer Nahar Eliaz, a 16-year-old cellist who has won international awards, on behalf of the Ronen Foundation.

The following came to this memorable evening: Ofra Strauss, Chezky Portowicz, CEO of the society, and Haim Horvitz, chairman of the society’s Executive Committee.



