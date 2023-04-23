JOIN US: Tuesday, April 24, 2023

12:50 PM EDT | 7:50 PM Israel Time

Join Masa for a live broadcast on Yom HaZikaron, for its 15th annual Yom HaZikaron ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, Israel. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Forever Connected,” emphasizing the relationship between the land of Israel and the Jewish people around the world. With over 7,000 attendees and hundreds of thousands of viewers across the globe, in dozens of countries, it will be the largest English ceremony in the world. The ceremony will be translated into Spanish, French and Russian.

The ceremony will be live-streamed to global audiences and included speeches from Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Julie Platt, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Ofer Gutman, CEO of Masa Israel Journey. David Koschitzky, Immediate Past Chair of Keren Hayesod’s World Board of Trustees, will lead the Yizkor prayer.

The main ceremony will share the stories of Joyce Fienberg z”l, a victim of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh ; Second Lieutenant Carmi Elan z”l, a Los Angeles-born pilot who died at the young age of 19 due to injuries he received during a training accident.; Officer Shirel Aboukarat z”l, a 19-year-old Border Police Officer who made aliyah from France and was killed by two terrorists during an attack at a bus station in Hadera; Michael Ladygin z”l, a Russian native who made aliyah and was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Ariel in 2022, leaving behind a wife and two children; Captain Alexander (Sasha) Schwartzman z”l, an IDF soldier from Ukraine ; and Uriel Bar-Maimon Wolf z”l, a Border Guard Officer who made aliyah from Argentina and fell during operational activities at the Erez checkpoint.

Jewish leaders, including Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Steven Lowy AM, Chairman of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal, will join Masa Fellows and alumni, board members, Jewish Federation delegates, bereaved families, and community members to commemorate the lives of fallen Israeli soldiers and Jewish victims of terror originally from France, the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina. In addition, Hakeem Jeffries Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives, and 12 members of the House of Representatives will lay a wreath in memory of the fallen.

For more information or to watch the live stream, visit Masa’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, or Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, Israel Today, and Ynet.