With Independence Day around the corner, many people across Israel are preparing for the holiday, especially those who are planning on hitting the city streets for the celebrations and parties on the eve of Independence Day.

Magen David Adom (MDA) every year encounters all different types of injuries caused by sprays, spraying foam and many other things that people use to prank others on the street. Because of these sprays, there is a high risk of burns caused by direct contact with the skin.

MDA explains how to keep you, your family and your friends safe while on the streets during the festivities.

Caution! Be prepared for the sprays

- Before the holiday, parents should have a sit-down conversation with their children about the risk of dangers of the sprays used at the festivities.

Magen David Adom presents the complete guide for safety and caution on Independence Day. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

- If you purchase snow spray or white spray, avoid pointing the nozzle towards any faces. If someone sprays towards your eyes, immediately rinse thoroughly and avoid rubbing your eyes.

- Do not allow anyone who is 14-years-old and under to use any of the sprays. They are only to be used by adults.

- Spray is highly flammable. Keep the spray away from fire and don't get rid of the empty spray bottle by burning them or throwing them into a fire.

Barbeques in the great outdoors

- Those who have barbeques know the unspoken rule of location, location, location, but that also means, keeping the barbeque away from trees and grassy areas. When you are finished with the barbeque, be sure to extinguish the coals completely.

- Keep any children away from fire, flammable surfaces and any source of heat, such as frying pans, hot oil, or burning coals.

- At this time of year in Israel, it is very common to find poisonous snakes and Israeli land vipers and other insects that would normally hide under stones. Avoid walking around barefoot or in sandals when sitting on lawns or when walking around bare ground and don't turn over any rocks or stones.

Spending the holiday in style

Many families decide to spend the holiday sun tanning by the Mediterranean Sea, by a pool, AirBnB, or by a hotel.

- If you're going to the beach, make sure you are swimming in dedicated swimming areas where there are lifeguards nearby and always stay in the eye-sight of the lifeguards. Don't go into the water if there is no lifeguard and make sure that you are aware of the lifeguards' operating hours.

- Babies and children should never be near any open water with no supervision. Babies and children up to the age of 5 are prone to drowning. Children still don't quite understand the dangers of water and don't know how to be careful.

- It is strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous to swim while under the influence of alcohol!

- The Mediterranean Sea is known for its back current, bringing swimmers into the sea. "These are currents that exist between the wave zones and can be identified when you see a wave and not calm sea, the water's color is different from its surroundings due to the great depth or a drift of algae and sand," MDA said in a statement.

- If you are pulled out into the sea, do not swim against the current. Wait until you feel the pressure of the current drift away and then swim. If you see someone get caught in a current, don't try to swim after them, you will end up in the same situation.

Car safety

- Make sure that any child in the car is fully secured and wearing a seat belt while sitting in a car seat adapted to the child's age and height.

- Always have a water bottle near the child in the car at all times to prevent dehydration in the heat.

- Make sure that the child lock is turned on for all the doors and windows.

- Never leave any child in the car with no supervision!

- Drive with extreme caution. Drive at a slower speed and pay attention to any children near the roads, in between parked cars in parking lots, or on the side of the road.

Hiking under the sun

- When outside, make sure that everyone is protected by the sun with sunscreen and everyone should be equipped with a large water bottle filled with water to prevent dehydration.

- Always pay attention to where your family members are at all times and try to stay on the same route.

- Stay away from taller grass areas and don't move any rocks. Venomous snakes will bite you if they feel threatened. If a snake bite does occur, don't suck the venom out and make sure that the person bitten doesn't move as much as possible.

"With the snake bite, immediately call the EMS on the emergency number 101 and follow the instructions of the paramedics at the center. If possible, try to take a picture of the snake, in order to verify its type," MDA said.