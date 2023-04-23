President Isaac Herzog has dramatically announced on Sunday that he will be launching a new initiative, “Kol Ha’am—Voice of the People: The President’s Initiative for Worldwide Jewish Dialogue.” The initiative was announced at the opening ceremony of this year’s Jewish Federation of North America’s General Assembly. Kol Ha’am is a joint venture between the President and the Jewish Agency as well as the World Zionist Organization.

“Its vision is to launch a first-of-its-kind global council for Jewish dialogue. You might call it a Jewish ‘Davos,’” the President told 3,000 Jews from around the world in Tel Aviv. Herzog said “nonpartisan and apolitical, Voice of the People will be a collaborative forum. One that can hold and reflect the full and diverse range of Jewish voices. It will be a place where we can engage in serious, sensitive and strategic discussions on the most complex and pressing issues facing our people. A place where we formulate concrete proposals and action items to address them. But, most importantly, a place to cultivate the next generation of Jewish leaders.”

He added that he sees this “as the most important function. We need our best and our brightest to show up on the front lines for our people. To pool their resources of vision, courage, and capability to help position our nation to survive and to thrive. These are the building blocks on which our future world depends. And we cannot afford to neglect them.”

The President added that over the next months, “we will be spearheading a broad consultation process with all of you and with Jewish leaders and thinkers across the globe, to further develop this vision. So that this new platform will be optimally equipped to serve its purpose. We are delighted that prominent philanthropic actors have seen the potential in this project. And will be bringing their capabilities and resources to the table as well.”

Herzog also spoke to the divide between the Jewish communities around the world with each other and with Israel. “The fact is that between our Jewish communities, we are growing more distant from one another,” he said. “The gaps between us are growing wider. On some of the most essential questions, we are unable to agree. But, more concerning, often, we are unable even to discuss. That critical web of connectedness—the sense of shared purpose and destiny that has sustained our people for millennia—seems to be loosening. Growing numbers of Jews are choosing either stricter affiliations, or no affiliations at all. And for many in the next generation, Israel has not been as accessible as the binding thread that has united our people through the turbulent changes of the last century.”

Yakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization said that “The situation in Israeli society requires us all to remember that we are brothers and sisters, no matter where we came from. Good things happen when we are all together - dreaming, fulfilling, remembering the past and imagining the future.”

The chairwoman of JFNA Julie Platt added that “recent events also emphasize how robust Israeli democracy is. This debate did not stay in Israel, but traveled throughout the total Jewish community. Regardless of the different positions and opinions we may have. What is clear is how passionate we all are about Israel and how central Israel is to our lives. Its struggles are our struggles. Its success is our success and its debates are our debates with the leaders of Israel, including those attending tonight. We stand united and our support of dialogue and broad consensus based on mutual respect.”

Chairman of the Jewish Agency Doron Almog said: “We have all been engulfed in the important and passionate public debate about Israel’s very structure that has brought us all the way back to the Declaration of Independence 75 years ago. These debates exposed how fragile our unity can be and how hard one needs to work to maintain it. Recent events also emphasized how robust Israeli democracy is.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu's participation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his participation in this event in honor of Israel's 75th Independence Day - presumably because of the huge protests planned inside and outside of the Expo Tel Aviv convention center.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed us that he is not able to appear at tonight’s event sponsored by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod, and the World Zionist Organization celebrating the last 75 years of our communities’ investment and support in the state of Israel’s growth and development," the organizers of the event sent to the participants.

"We thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his message of friendship between our communities and his acknowledgment of the important role North American Jewry has played in building and developing the state of Israel. We look forward to hearing from President Isaac Herzog tonight and wish him continued luck in advancing a compromise agreement on judicial reforms that will be acceptable to the broad majority of Israelis and strengthen Israel’s democratic institutions," the message to participants read.

In addition, demonstrations broke out during a session at the Jewish Agency board of governors meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday, while MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) spoke. Rothman, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is one of the main forces promoting the judicial reforms. Members of the Arzenu faction, representing Reform and Progressive Jewry, chanted "shame" and shook rattles in order to not allow Rothman to speak.

One of the main demonstrators was Rabbi Mühlstein, the International Chair of Arzenu. She broke out in tears and chairman of the Jewish Agency, Doron Almog tried to calm her down and gave her a hug.

Dr. Yizhar Hess, member of the Jewish Agency executive said in a statement that “It’s no coincidence that Rothman was whisked out of the World Zionist Congress through a back door. It’s not a coincidence that he was received with incessant boos by members of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors. The protests across the Jewish world are wide, intensive, and authentic. The current government has seriously harmed Israel’s bond with the Jewish world. Rothman is the symbol of the regime change legislation. He managed his committee’s deliberations in the most undemocratic manner possible, and now he’s offended he receives exactly the same treatment?”

Others in the room disagreed with the way that the protest took place, though were moved by the gesture. Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, NJ told the Post that "Rabbi Lea is courageous, strong, brave and noble. I’m proud that she is on the Jewish Agency Executive. I disagree with her action this afternoon but I’m deeply moved by her love of Am Yisrael [the nation of Israel] and her values."

Daryl Messinger, chair of ARZA, the Zionist arm of the Reform Movement and past chair of the Reform Movement in North America (URJ) spoke. "Contrary to the falsehoods that the far right spreads, we love Israel, we are Zionists and we want Israel to be Jewish, Democratic, and Secure for all its inhabitants," Messinger said. "This is my homeland too."

She added emotionally that "you say you want Jewish Unity, but to me and my movement of millions of Jews, I hear that you only want Jewish unity for those who conform to your worldview. You are hijacking the Zionist dream of a Jewish and democratic state for all Jews," Messinger said. "You are literally cancelling millions of Jews, Reform Conservative and Modern Orthodox that live here and in the diaspora. You question my commitment to Jewish peoplehood but you do not see me and my family as Jewish."

Messinger said that "you are making claims that this Judicial overhaul is democratic but it will destroy democracy, because there is no democracy without checks and balances and a means to protect minorities and those who are marginalized by the majority."

MK Rothman said that the dialogue with the Jewish Diaspora must stay above any internal political disagreements in Israel.

He said that "unfortunately, there are some irresponsible parties who have dragged the IDF and the bereaved families, as well as the Remembrance Day and Independence Day, into the political fray in an attempt to undermine national unity.

"There are others, in the same context, who wish to undermine the sacred connection between the Jewish Diaspora and the state of Israel and the Israeli people, by spreading disinformation against the Israeli Government and its various policies.

"They will not succeed. disagreement is of course legitimate. But we won't let anyone divide us.

Dr. David Barak-Gorodetsky, head of the Ruderman Program for American-Jewish Studies at the University of Haifa and an expert in US Jewry told The Jerusalem Post that "throughout the years, American Jewish organizations have managed to work across the isle in Israel." He added that it is "important to keep the American Jewish relationship with Israel bipartisan and not have the American Jewish community be identified with just one side of the political discussion in Israel. To that end, the JFNA announcement is commendable, but the current situation presents unprecedented challenges. Let's hope unity will prevail."

Anna Kislanski, CEO of The Israeli Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism responded to the cancellation of Netanyahu in a statement with a hint of criticism towards the leadership of the organizations hosting the event.

It would be better if from the beginning [the organizers] would understand the murmur of our hearts and those of our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora regarding the Prime Minister," Kislanski said. She added that Netanyahu's "submission to extreme groups Jewish groups, who have been bullying [progressive Judaism] for years, has been alienating them from Israel and signaling the deepest rift between Israel and the Diaspora." She explained that in her opinion the organizers "shouldn't have invited him in the first place." She also criticized the fact that MK Simcha Rothman, chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, is still speaking on Monday at a JFNA session in Tel Aviv.