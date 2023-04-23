MK Simcha Rothman met with protests at Jewish Agency meeting

Demonstrations broke out during a session at the Jewish Agency board of governors meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday while MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) spoke. Rothman, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is one of the main forces promoting judicial reform legislation.

One of the main demonstrators was Rabbi Lea Mühlstein, the International Chair of Arzenu, which represents Reform and Progressive Jewry. Members of the Arzenu faction chanted "shame" and shook rattles in order to not allow Rothman to speak.

Jewish Agency executive Dr. Yizhar Hess said in a statement that “It’s no coincidence that Rothman was whisked out of the World Zionist Congress through a back door. It’s not a coincidence that he was received with incessant boos by members of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors.

"The protests across the Jewish world are wide, intensive, and authentic. The current government has seriously harmed Israel’s bond with the Jewish world. Rothman is the symbol of the regime change legislation. He managed his committee’s deliberations in the most undemocratic manner possible, and now he’s offended he receives exactly the same treatment?”

Others in the room disagreed with the way that the protest took place, though were moved by the gesture. Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, NJ told the Jerusalem Post that "Rabbi Lea is courageous, strong, brave and noble. I’m proud that she is the Jewish Agency Executive. I disagree with her action this afternoon but I’m deeply moved by her love of Am Yisrael [the nation of Israel] and her values."

Anna Kislanski, head of the Reform Movement in Israel (credit: Rabbi Josh Weinberg, ARZA)

Daryl Messinger, chair of ARZA, the Zionist arm of the Reform Movement and past chair of the Reform Movement in North America (URJ) spoke. "Contrary to the falsehoods that the far right spreads, we love Israel, we are Zionists and we want Israel to be Jewish, Democratic, and Secure for all its inhabitants," Messinger said. "This is my homeland too."

She added emotionally that "you say you want Jewish Unity, but to me and my movement of millions of Jews, I hear that you only want Jewish unity for those who conform to your worldview. You are hijacking the Zionist dream of a Jewish and democratic state for all Jews.

"You are literally canceling millions of Jews, Reform, Conservative and Modern Orthodox Jews that live here and in the diaspora. You question my commitment to Jewish peoplehood but you do not see me and my family as Jewish."

Messinger added that "you are making claims that this Judicial overhaul is democratic but it will destroy democracy because there is no democracy without checks and balances and a means to protect minorities and those who are marginalized by the majority."

Accusations of undermining national unity

MK Rothman said that the dialogue with the Jewish Diaspora must stay above any internal political disagreements in Israel.

He said that "Unfortunately, there are some irresponsible parties who have dragged the IDF and the bereaved families, as well as Remembrance Day and Independence Day, into the political fray in an attempt to undermine national unity.

"There are others, in the same context, who wish to undermine the sacred connection between the Jewish Diaspora and the state of Israel and the Israeli people, by spreading disinformation against the Israeli Government and its various policies.

"They will not succeed. disagreement is of course legitimate. But we won't let anyone divide us."