Twins galore! Four sets of twins delivered in 24 hours at Meir Medical Center

Eight bundles of joy were successfully delivered at a Clalit - affiliated hospital in Kfar Saba. While a new experience for some parents, others are veterans in the birthing process.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 03:41
Four sets of twins were successfully delivered within the same 24 hour period in Kfar Saba. (photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)
Four sets of twins were successfully delivered within the same 24 hour period in Kfar Saba.
(photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER)

Four strong women successfully delivered their babies within the same 24 hour period at Clalit's Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, with a unique twist: they all delivered twins. Now, these family units are celebrating their new additions, praising the medical care they received along the way.

Orit Ben Naim, Tova Levy, Shira Cohen, and Rachel Zoertz all gave birth to twins at the delivery centers within the same 24-hour period. Of the eight healthy babies delivered, seven were boys and only one was a girl. 

Starting new families, building onto others

Mother Shira Cohen's successful birth brought her up to a total of 8 children for her and husband Yadan. Cohen and her husband could not have expressed more excitement and pleasure with the process if they tried. "This is the fourth time I have given birth in Meir and every birth has been exciting and joyful. This time we were blessed with a birth and a double joy."

"The amazing staff accompanied us all the way and I was able to give birth as I dreamed of in a natural birth and even without an epidural. I I don't think there is a way to describe this huge experience and happiness in words," she told the staff at Meir Medical Center.

IT WAS a wonderful reminder of just how special this time can be with a new baby. (credit: Laura Ohlman/Unsplash) IT WAS a wonderful reminder of just how special this time can be with a new baby. (credit: Laura Ohlman/Unsplash)

According to Professor Tal Biron Shantal, the director of the Women's and Midwives department at Meir, successfully delivering twins is quite the accomplishment for any medical professional. "The birth of twins is a birth that moves us especially because it is a slightly more complex birth, with slightly more moments of tension and preparation that require a unique skill.

"But precisely then, at the moment when the mother embraces two babies who make the most exciting sounds of the first cry when they come out into the world - we will be filled. The room is double happiness and magic." 



