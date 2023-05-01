US House Speaker McCarthy addresses Knesset

US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy addressed the Knesset on Monday.

McCarthy arrived with a bipartisan delegation of 19 other members of Congress celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary and signaling a strong US-Israel relationship even at a time of raised tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden over Jerusalem’s judicial reform proposal.

He is the second Speaker in history to address Israel’s legislature. The first was Newt Gingrich in 1998.

McCarthy floated the possibility of inviting Netanyahu to speak to a joint session of Congress, which the prime minister has done three times before.

The speaker criticized Biden for not inviting Netanyahu to the White House, in an interview with Israel Hayom on Sunday.

“I think it’s too long now. He should invite him soon,” McCarthy said.

