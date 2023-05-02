The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

White House remains noncommittal on Netanyahu visit

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in the Israeli Knesset that if Biden doesn't invite Netanyahu to Washington, then he will.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 2, 2023 10:51
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets then-US vice-president Joe Biden at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in 2016. Netanyahu does not care that President Biden is displeased, says the writer. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets then-US vice-president Joe Biden at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in 2016. Netanyahu does not care that President Biden is displeased, says the writer.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

The White House continued to withhold its invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said he would invite the premier if US President Joe Biden does not do so.

"Israeli leaders have a long tradition of visiting Washington. President [Joe] Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have known each other for a long, long time. I expect the prime minister will visit at some point," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing on Monday, adding that nothing had been scheduled yet.

Kirby said the US president wants Israel’s judicial reform to pass with a broad consensus and to preserve checks and balances.

“We are having frank discussions about our concerns,” Kirby stated.

Biden spoke out against the Israeli government’s judicial reform plan several times in recent months, and said, in that context, that he would not invite Netanyahu to the White House.

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

McCarthy said hours earlier in the Knesset that if Biden does not invite Netanyahu to Washington, then he will.

“I expect the White House to invite the prime minister for a meeting, especially with [Israel’s] 75th anniversary,” McCarthy said.

The speaker also invited President Isaac Herzog to address a joint session of Congress. He clarified that Netanyahu’s invitation would be to meet with members of Congress, not for a speech before the legislature.

Asked about negotiations to avoid meeting the debt limit, McCarthy quipped: “The president still hasn’t talked to me; I’m a little bit like Netanyahu.”

Hours later, Biden invited McCarthy and other Congressional leaders to meet and discuss the debt ceiling, but Netanyahu’s invitation was not forthcoming.

As for the judicial reform, McCarthy said: “Israel is their own nation. They can decide what they want to do, but democracy wants checks and balances and separation of powers…We have to leave it up to your country to figure [it] out.”

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said last week: "It's clear to me that if there was no judicial reform, the prime minister would have already been in the White House. Does that influence the relations? Is this kind of visit relevant? The answer is no. The relationship is as close as ever."

"There were never such intimate ties between Israel and the US in the areas of intelligence and security, as there are today. I see the American president constantly sending his senior officials here," Hanegbi said.

Democrat reps. support judicial reform

Also Monday, US Rep.s Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) published a letter of support for "protestors defending Israeli democracy." They accused Netanyahu of having an "extreme plan to eviscerate the independence of the Israeli judiciary" and "do profound harm to Israel’s democratic institutions."

"While we confront challenges to our democracy at home, we admire the fortitude you have shown in facing down efforts to erode Israeli democracy," they wrote.

The judicial reform's defenders argue that it will enhance Israel's democracy by having Knesset members, representatives of the people, play a greater role in selecting judges, and by placing checks on the Supreme Court's uniquely broad powers.

"One thing I'll guarantee to you is that at the end of this process, Israel was a democracy, is a democracy [and] will remain as robust a democracy," Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday.

The protests are "not a sign of the collapse of democracy, it's a sign of the robustness of the public debate, which I'm working to resolve with as broad of a consensus as I can," he said.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu diplomacy Joe Biden US Israel us israel relations Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by