Should Israel's police internal affairs be split from state attorney? -comptroller

Israel's state comptroller says the Police Internal Investigations Unit had many deficiencies in investigating its own, in part due to its organization.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 2, 2023 16:00
The Police Internal Investigations Department, in Jerusalem on August 7, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The Police Internal Investigations Unit may need to be removed from the State Attorney's Office due to problems with the division's operational independence and shortfall in investigating officers, the State Comptroller assessed in a Tuesday report.

"The removal of the Police Internal Investigations Unit (Machash) from the State Attorney's Office should be examined," said State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman. "The institutional association of Machash with the State Attorney's Office and the Police Disciplinary Department with Police Human Resources influences their ability to have full functional independence."

The police internal affairs system (IA), in which severe complaints against officers were addressed by Machash and less serious cases dealt with by the disciplinary department, according to Englman created conditions in which there were challenges in communication and unclear guidelines about the division of labor.

Issues of a split IA system, in addition to limitations by regulations, resources and professional capabilities of investigators, led to deficiencies in internal investigation duties.

Inefficiencies resulted in long periods of suspension for officers. The average period of suspension was a year and a half, according to the report. This comes at a cost to taxpayers, as during these suspensions, officers are paid salaries. Between 2018-2019, the police paid NIS 9.7 million in salaries for suspended officers.

Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest outside Machash, the Police Internal Investigations Department, in Jerusalem on February 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest outside Machash, the Police Internal Investigations Department, in Jerusalem on February 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The police were also found to have spent NIS 3.4 million on legal aid for officers.

Few indictments despite high number of complaints

The report indicated that few indictments were filed against officers. In 2021 4,401 complaints against officers were filed to Machash, a 34% increase compared to 2019. 1.2% of complaints, or 68 cases, resulted in indictments. The majority of complaints, 55%, ended with non-criminal organizational disciplinary action. Another 12% ended in warnings for the officers.

Englman called on the Attorney-General's office to lead an inquiry with representatives of the Justice Ministry and National Security Ministry to compare the Israeli police IA system to that of other states. The findings should be presented to the Justice and National Security Ministers.

However some members of the government's coalition have already been advocating for the separation of Machash from the State Attorney's Office.

Former deputy Machash commander and current Likud MK Moshe Saada proposed in December a bill to split the bodies with the stated aim of preventing conflict of interest.

The bill, sometimes referred to as the Saada Law, says in its explanatory notes that because the police and State Attorney have a close working relationship, the decision to open investigation and filing of indictments is essentially taken against colleagues. The law puts emphasis on the matter of indictments of senior officers.

The Saada Law is currently in committee before its first reading and in Knesset committee review, but has already garnered controversy. Former state attorney Shai Nitzan accused Saada of being motivated by a personal vendetta. The State Attorneys’ Organization, which claims to represent lawyers working in the office, threatened to strike in February because the move would allow investigation of them and thereby a change in their work conditions.



Tags Israel Police state comptroller police state attorney Comptroller Report
