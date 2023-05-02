The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Three members of the far-right German AfD party visit Yad Vashem

Israeli governments have boycotted the party and refused to hold ties with the AfD traditionally.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 2, 2023 14:15

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 14:17
Right wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) top candidate for the upcoming general election, Alice Weidel, speaks during a campaign in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)
Three members of the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Bundestag toured Yad Vashem on Tuesday after they allegedly weren't able to meet with senior Israeli officials since the party is boycotted by the Israeli government.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan tweeted on Tuesday that "three AfD Bundestag members toured Yad Vashem." Dayan emphasized that "Yad Vashem is open to all, especially to those in need of intensive Holocaust education. The AfD and its members still have a long way to go in understanding the Holocaust and addressing German responsibility of this past."

Israeli governments have boycotted the party and refused to hold ties with the AfD traditionally, therefore Dayan’s move is surprising.

Those Bundestag members who participated in the visit were Matthias Moosdorf and Dr. Marc Stephan Jongen.

Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 16, 2023, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 16, 2023, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

AfD has faced allegations of antisemitism

The AfD is a right-wing populist party in Germany that has faced numerous allegations of antisemitic rhetoric and behavior. In 2016, a senior AfD politician, Björn Höcke, sparked outrage after he called Berlin's Holocaust Memorial a "monument of shame" and called for a "180-degree shift" in how Germany deals with its past. Höcke has also been criticized for making statements that appear to minimize the Holocaust and for associating with far-right groups with antisemitic views.

Other AfD members have also been accused of antisemitic behavior. For example, a former AfD spokesman, Christian Lüth, was filmed in 2019 making antisemitic comments about the Holocaust and the Jewish community.

The party's leaders have repeatedly denied charges of antisemitism and have pointed to their support for Israel and the country's right to defend itself against terrorism as evidence of their lack of prejudice. However, critics argue that this support is often couched in terms that suggest that Israel is defending itself against a broader Islamic threat, rather than responding to specific acts of terrorism.

In addition to accusations of antisemitism, the AfD has been accused of promoting xenophobic and anti-immigrant policies, which many observers argue are also rooted in prejudice and discrimination. The party has been accused of stoking fears about Muslim immigration and of using anti-immigrant rhetoric to gain support.



