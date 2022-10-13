The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Far-right German politician danced on Holocaust memorial site in Berlin

Israel's ambassador to Germany condemned his actions and said he brought "shame upon his party."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 13:17
Holger Winterstein, a politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, was seen dancing on top of one of the stone slabs at a Holocaust memorial site in Berlin, multiple media sources reported on Wednesday.

The incident drew outrage from many, including Israel's ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor, who said for Winterstein to "enjoy your shameful minute of fame because your name will soon be forgotten. The sanctified souls commemorated at the memorial will never be forgotten."

Prosor said that the German politician also brought "shame upon himself and his party."

The photo circulating multiple social media networks shows the German politician having his arms stretched while standing on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial. The picture was taken after a protest on Saturday organized by the Alternative for Germany party, according to the Associated Press citing German media.

A woman walks through the Holocaust memorial during heavy snowfall in Berlin. (credit: REUTERS)A woman walks through the Holocaust memorial during heavy snowfall in Berlin. (credit: REUTERS)

Winterstein's party is to take action against him for his behavior, the report said.



