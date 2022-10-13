Far-right German politician danced on Holocaust memorial site in Berlin

Holger Winterstein, a politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, was seen dancing on top of one of the stone slabs at a Holocaust memorial site in Berlin, multiple media sources reported on Wednesday.

The incident drew outrage from many, including Israel's ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor, who said for Winterstein to "enjoy your shameful minute of fame because your name will soon be forgotten. The sanctified souls commemorated at the memorial will never be forgotten."

Prosor said that the German politician also brought "shame upon himself and his party."

Herr Winterstein, alle sehen Ihnen beim Tanzen zu, während Sie Schande über sich und Ihre Partei bringen.Genießen Sie Ihre beschämende Minute des Ruhms, denn Ihr Name wird bald vergessen sein.Die geheiligten Seelen, derer am Denkmal gedacht wird, werden nie vergessen werden. https://t.co/0na1Hkm6O5 — Ambassador Ron Prosor (@Ron_Prosor) October 10, 2022

The photo circulating multiple social media networks shows the German politician having his arms stretched while standing on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial. The picture was taken after a protest on Saturday organized by the Alternative for Germany party, according to the Associated Press citing German media.

Winterstein's party is to take action against him for his behavior, the report said.