IDF implements new security measures around Huwara

None of the measures are considered a permanent solution, but the purpose is to improve the situation to some degree until a new road is built.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 2, 2023 14:21
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has completed a series of security measures that were implemented to reduce terror and tensions in the Palestinian village of Huwara in the West Bank, they announced on Tuesday

In recent months, three Palestinian terror attacks were carried out against Jewish settlers driving through Huwara and one Jewish settler riot in which they set parts of the village ablaze, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens.

In order to improve the security of the area, the IDF has doubled the number of lanes on Route 60 running through Einabus Square, an area where traffic often slows and allows opportunities for terrorists to shoot drivers who are not able to move.

In addition, the IDF removed an existing traffic circle from the Great Yitzhar junction, which until now was designed to get drivers to not accelerate to unsafe higher speeds.

Removing the circle may risk some higher speeds, but will also reduce the likelihood of backed-up traffic and slow-moving vehicles.

A RESIDENT OF Huwara walks on Monday among cars burnt by settlers avenging the terror attack that claimed the Yaniv brothers a day earlier. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Moreover, the IDF has built 13 new defensive positions for soldiers in the area and spread out security forces widely to provide additional immediate security solutions as well as a greater perception of being an area where perpetrating terror would be difficult.

Further, the quantity and quality of security checks themselves have been increased. 

None of these measures are considered a permanent solution, but the purpose was to improve the situation to some degree until a large new road is built, in 18-24 months, which will allow Jewish settlers to bypass Huwara.

The project was a joint effort by a Central Command engineering unit, the Samaria brigade, a special Defense Ministry unit, the West Bank Civil Administration, the Border Police and the Israel Police.



Tags IDF Settlers Terrorism West Bank Terror Attack Palestinian Huwara
