The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourist announces to Israeli airport security that he's carrying a bomb

An American tourist claimed he was being framed by a man who had planted a bomb in his bag.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2023 10:14
PASSENGERS DEPART Ben-Gurion Airport. Will airlines be adding new destinations? (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
PASSENGERS DEPART Ben-Gurion Airport. Will airlines be adding new destinations?
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

An American tourist was detained in Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday after he announced to Border Control that he had a bomb in his hand luggage, according to an N12 report.

The tourist reportedly landed earlier in the day from New York and entered Israel without issue. He claimed to have traveled to Israel for a diving trip and visited Jerusalem during the day.

N12 reported that he then returned to the airport in the evening to fly back to the US, and after passing Border Control and boarding the plane, he then got off the plane again and announced the bomb to a Border Control officer.

According to an investigation by the Population Authority, the tourist was removed from the plane by a stewardess after he told her he didn't want to be on the aircraft because someone "in blue clothes" planted the bomb in his bag to frame him.

The man was not actually carrying a bomb

A bomb was not found in his bag, however, N12 reported that he was carrying photocopied pages discussing the "burning of Jerusalem" from a book called Kings of the Desert.

PASSENGERS CHECK in on Sunday at Ben-Gurion Airport for the first commercial flight from Israel to Doha, ahead of the World Cup tournament (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) PASSENGERS CHECK in on Sunday at Ben-Gurion Airport for the first commercial flight from Israel to Doha, ahead of the World Cup tournament (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The tourist will be flown back to the US in the next 24 hours.

"Not a routine night, but in situations like these, the officers don't hesitate," said the Israeli Airports Authority to N12. "They immediately involve the security forces."

This isn't the first time American tourists caused drama in Ben-Gurion Airport over explosive devices. Last year, an American family set off a bomb scare when they presented an unexploded bomb shell they had found on their visit to the Golan Heights and asked if they could take it with them on the plane.

The family was later allowed to board their flight without the bomb.



Tags Israel Ben-Gurion Airport Tourism bomb scare
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by