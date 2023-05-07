Former Prime Minister's Office chief of staff Ari Harow is set to testify on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's three corruption trials on Tuesday.

The testimony may last one day, but cross-examination by the defense may take several sessions.

Harow's testimony may be interrupted by that of former public security minister Gilad Erdan, who is set to take the stand next Monday. Erdan will testify on Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair. In this case, Netanyahu is accused of a quid pro quo with Bezeq Telecommunications for favorable coverage on the Walla news site.

Another witness may testify over video call

A court decision has still not been made on the prosecution's request to have businessman Arnon Milchan testify by video call in June. Milchan is a key witness in Case 1000, the Gifts Affair, in which Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.

After Harow, another group of witnesses will testify in Cases 1000 and 2000. The prosecution expects these testimonies to be shorter. Case 2000, the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair, alleges that the prime minister sought to weaken a competitor of the paper in return for positive coverage.