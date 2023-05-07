Shin Bet releases Jordanian MP for weapons smuggling trial at home

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) released Jordanian MP Imad Adwan on Sunday to Jordanian law enforcement so he could stand trial for illegal weapons smuggling at the Allenby Bridge on April 23.

The agency said that Adwan was trying to smuggle 12 rifles and 194 guns in his car.

Further, the Shin Bet statement said that other accomplices in the West Bank had been arrested.

According to the interrogation, Adwan had exploited his diplomatic status and had been smuggling since February 2022 on 12 different occasions.

While some of the smugglings involved other illegal items, a number of the smuggling runs in 2023 involved weapons.

Joint police-IDF operation foils smuggling of over 30 weapons (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Adwan received significant amounts of compensation for the smuggling, said the statement.

In cooperation with Israel, Jordanian authorities arrested a number of accomplices in Jordan.

Intelligence tip-off exposed Adwan

Back on April 23, the customs officers, who are not supposed to inspect members of parliament, had received intelligence information regarding Adwan, and carried out an inspection as a result.

Initial reports said that they uncovered evidence of an attempt to smuggle 100 kg. of gold, 12 long weapons, 12 ZIG pistols and 167 Glock pistols into Israel.

Initially, some Jordanian officials slammed Israel for the arrest, but it appears that the sides eventually worked together on the cross-border case.