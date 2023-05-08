The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New police station on Mount Meron opens just before Lag Ba’omer

The new station will make it possible for the police to make their services more efficient and accessible for visitors as well as the local residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 17:57
The inauguration of the new Mount Meron police station. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
The inauguration of the new Mount Meron police station.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Israel Police announced the opening of a new station on Mount Meron, just a few days before the Lag Ba'omer holiday.

The new station's goal is to increase the police's attention to the Meron area and improve its relationship with the public there.

More attention and access to Meron

The station is also meant to make the provision of police services to the huge annual number of visitors to the area, as well as the local residents, more efficient and accessible.

"Meron station was established due to a great desire to provide the best service to millions of visitors to the holy site," Safed Station Commander Chief-Superintendent Itzik Abuhatzera said at the inauguration. "We are people of law, people of truth who are free from special interests and disputes and have only the public good on our mind. The station we are setting up today will give a better response to the visitors of the site and the residents of the sector."

The new station will be commanded by Superintendent Michael Gino and is part of the Safed sector of the Israel Police. The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous police commanders across Israel's north.

The inauguration of the new Mount Meron police station. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN) The inauguration of the new Mount Meron police station. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

"We gathered here today on the occasion of the opening of the Israel Police station here in the heart of Mount Meron and this is the opportunity to become more significant and more influential for the public that frequents the place," the commander of the Kinneret Region Deputy-Chief Avi Danieli said.

"The tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on Mount Meron is the second largest in Israel in terms of the number of visitors. I am very proud and excited to stand here before you today and I believe that by implementing this move we will be able to fulfill the vision and mission values of the Israel Police to act out of an obligation to provide personal security and governance to the citizens of the country, its residents and guests in order to improve the quality of their lives while acting in a determined manner to enforce the law," Danieli added.

Authorities have invested heavily in security and organization for the annual Lag Ba’omer pilgrimage to Mount Meron on Monday night, as the families of 45 victims commemorate two years since the deadly 2021 crowd crush.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to come to Meron, but several measures have been put in place to avoid overcrowding and overloading of infrastructure.

Mount Meron is believed to be the site of the tomb of 1st-century Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, which attracts thousands of pilgrims every year, especially during Lag Ba'omer.

Michael Starr contributed to this story.



Tags Israel Police Safed Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by