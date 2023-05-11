The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel open to ceasefire as US calls to deescalate fighting in Gaza

Egypt-led ceasefire efforts collapsed on Wednesday evening in part due to demands by Islamic Jihad.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 11, 2023 12:15
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2023. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2023.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Israel remained open to a ceasefire with Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday, following an aborted attempt the evening before.

“If they stop shooting, we have no interest in continuing, but if they continue, we will crush them and strike them,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told ynet on Thursday morning.

Israel was ready for a ceasefire on Wednesday night already, with a senior diplomatic source saying at the time “we did what we needed to do.”

The Egypt-led ceasefire efforts collapsed on Wednesday evening in part due to Islamic Jihad demanding that Israel promise to stop targeted assassinations of senior terrorists, which Israel has refused to do, diplomatic sources said.

A damaged building, where Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2023. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) A damaged building, where Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2023. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

US calls to deescalate

The US emphasized calls to deescalate the tensions between Israel and Gaza on Wednesday night and Thursday.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone Tuesday night, and the White House readout said Sullivan “reaffirmed the Administration’s ironclad support for Israel’s security, as well as its right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks.”

At the same time, Sullivan “emphasized the need to deescalate tensions and prevent further loss of life” and noted ceasefire talks.”

Similarly, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted the next morning that he is “concerned about the continuing rocket launches today. We stand by Israel’s right to defend itself. Working towards a quick deescalation.”

Hungary released a rare statement that did not also call to deescalate or express concern about Palestinians.

“Hungary [is] deeply shocked by hundreds of rockets again fired by terrorists from Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting civilians,” Ambassador Levente Benkő tweeted in the name of the Foreign Ministry in Budapest. “We condemn all forms of terrorism, recognize Israel’s right to self-defense. [Our] full sympathies [are with] the government and people of Israel in the face of this threat.”



Israel Egypt Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad United States hungary ceasefire
