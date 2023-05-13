The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gaza residents in Israel among three injured from Islamic Jihad rockets - report

Two men were severely injured and one moderately injured from shrapnel from a volley of rockets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 15:51
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Two Gaza residents were among people injured in Shokeda from rocket shrapnel on Saturday afternoon, according to Israeli media.

Magen David Adom confirmed that a total of three people were injured in a volley of rockets fired toward Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

All three men receive medical care in Soroka

The three injured, all men in their 30s and 40s, were transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba to receive medical treatment.

According to a statement from Magen David Adom, Two of the men were seriously injured while the other one was in moderate condition. One of the severely injured men was rushed into surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Israeli media reported that the two severely injured men were Gaza residents in Israel on work permits.



Tags Israel Gaza rockets Injury
