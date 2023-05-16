The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to invest NIS 60 million to combat BDS and aid Ukrainian Jews

The Investments in Ukraine will be made through the Jewish Agency, Chabad and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:09
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Israel will invest NIS 50 million in combating Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) attempted to delegitimize Israel and more than NIS 10 million in support for Ukrainian Jewish communities, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli revealed during a meeting at the Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs committee in the Knesset on Monday. 

Regarding the Jewish community in Ukraine, which has been at the center of a war between their country and Russia for more than a year, Avi Cohen Scali the director general of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry said that there will be an investment of between NIS 10 million to NIS 12 million in a number of projects in the Ukrainian Jewish community, such as the protection of Jewish institutions, mental and emotional response, summer camps for children and teenagers through an appeal by Mosaic United, as well as the re-building of these Jewish communities that have been influenced by the war.

The investments in Ukraine, according to Chikli, will be made through the Jewish Agency, Chabad and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) in cooperation with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ). 

BDS combatting used to be handled by Foreign Ministry

Chikli added that the ministry will invest NIS 50 million in combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel abroad. This is a new project for the ministry since it was recently run by the Foreign Ministry.

Chairman of the committee Oded Forer (Yisrael Beitenu) congratulated Chikli for his work in this field and said that he also appreciates the investment in projects promoting Zionism. Forer asked that the minister speak up against the amendment of Israel’s Law of Return and the triumph of the government, according to his claims, to minimize aliyah from former Soviet Union countries. Forer also urged Chikli to invest in the Zionist youth movements in the diaspora.

BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP) BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP)

Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark thanked Chikli for his assistance to promote the signing of the extension of the agreement between the government and his organization. Mark said that “we will soon finally be signing an agreement with the government and I thank you for your efforts.” He added that “we had to reduce the number of our participants since there is an increase in prices in Israel of about 35 percent in tourism.” 



Tags Israel ukraine bds diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by