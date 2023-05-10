The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Jews celebrate Lag Ba'Omer in different ways

"The state of war continues to greatly challenge the Jewish routine... [we will] continue to preserve both the communities and the Jewish year cycle."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 10, 2023 16:11
Ukrainian Chief Rabbinate strolling through cities of Ukraine. (photo credit: JNRU)
Ukrainian Chief Rabbinate strolling through cities of Ukraine.
(photo credit: JNRU)

Jews across Ukraine celebrated the holiday of Lag Ba'Omer on Monday and Tuesday, even though they're country is still at war with Russia. Lag Ba'Omer events took place leaving the Jews of Ukraine with mixed feelings. Some cities celebrated the day of the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in closed gatherings, but in other communities there were no celebrations at all due to the situation.

There were also those communities, who celebrated as usual, with a festive parade organized by Chabad emissaries, as it does annually around the world. 

Lag Ba'Omer is celebrated on the 33rd day of the Counting of the Omer, which occurs on the 18th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar. It is a day of joy and celebration and is a break from the semi-mourning period of Sefirat HaOmer. There are a few traditions during Lag Ba'Omer such as lighting bonfires or playing with bows and arrows. 

The Odessa Jewish community marched in the streets despite the shelling of the city day and night; in the nuclear city of Zaporizhzhia the soul was forbidden to gather or march, in the city of Kyiv Jews marched with signs in the streets and in the city of Vinnytsia they celebrated by the light of a burning barrel.

In Zaporizhzhia, where neither a parade nor a gathering was held this year, "due to the situation, we are forbidden to host any events," said the city's rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Nahum Arntroy. The community in Zaporizhzhia is one of the most established and prominent Jewish communities in Ukraine and despite the ongoing war, the rabbi is doing everything to preserve the Jewish lifestyle.

Kyiv Jewish community Lag Ba'Omer. (credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE) Kyiv Jewish community Lag Ba'Omer. (credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)

In the city of Odessa, there have been quite a few shellings in recent days, but the city's rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Avraham Wolff, agreed with security officials to hold the traditional procession. He said that "we held a series of community events both in the educational institutions and in the Jewish community building as well as at homes of children who couldn't go out."

Kyiv choosing to ignore attacks, celebrate Lag Ba'Omer with festivities

In the capital city of Kyiv, the Jewish community decided to ignore the attacks and chose to hold the Lag Ba'Omer parade and dance through the streets of the city. Rabbi Mordechai Lavanhartz, a Chabad emissary and one of rabbis of the city of Kyiv said that "the children walked in the parade and recited Torah verses together." He added that "of course they enjoyed the attractions we brought and were continuously happy." In addition, the rabbi shared that two young Jews expressed their desire to be circumcised.

In the city of Vinnytsia, both an event and parade took place. On the eve of Lag Ba'Omer, the community members gathered and danced around a bonfire that was lit in a large barrel. "Finally a positive fire," said one of the city's Jews.An additional parade in Ukraine began at the Brotsky central synagogue in Kyiv and marched towards the Jewish town of Anatevka. The parade was led by the traditional Mitzvah Tank operated by the Jewish community and on which one of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis Moshe Azman, rode. 

Trucks that provide humanitarian aid, charity vehicles and ambulances that are at the service of the Jewish community also participated in the convoy that traveled through the streets of Kyiv. Hundreds of the participants stopped near the main headquarters of the Ukrainian Border Police, where its commander came to greet them.

Heads of the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) who run the emergency center of the Jewish community in the country said on Wednesday that "it is impossible to describe the importance of observing traditional events in the Jewish community. The state of war continues to greatly challenge the Jewish routine but the rabbis of the communities make a great effort to continue preserving both the communities and the Jewish year cycle."



