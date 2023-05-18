Israeli navy seals of Shayetet 13 try to bridge judicial overhaul gulf

Baruch Hirsch and Amir Menachem served together in Israel’s most elite unit, Shayetet 13, Israel’s navy seals for around five to six years initially, and around another decade still running in a reservist capacity.

The Shayetet 13 navy seals are usually Israel’s tip of the spear facing off against anyone from Israeli enemies at sea (including Iranians), to Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, to Hezbollah in Lebanon and even groups in Syria.

Hirsch risked his life for Menachem as the point man scout countless times and Menachem was in the position to keep Hirsch and the rest of the unit safe as their embedded medical commando.

Further, Hirsch said that the two of them had many moments where they knew their lives were in danger and felt a calm knowing they could trust each other like brothers. There was no enemy that could break them.

Until the judicial overhaul debate a few months ago.

A close-up of people protesting against the judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on April 29. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

That debate suddenly turned brother against brother, commando against commando, in a way that none of them had previously experienced.

Hirsch is orthodox, 34 and married with five children, currently working in hi-tech and education related fields and supports the judicial overhaul.

Menachem is secular, 33 and married with three children and gives seminars about leadership and opposes the judicial reforms.

'Five Fingers Movement'

Now they are working together with other Israeli navy seals and commandos in other special forces units as part of the “Five Fingers Movement” to try to bridge the gulf between the various sides – starting with restoring the balance within their own elite units.

Hirsch recalled how their initiative started, “Many special forces units started creating WhatsApp groups to discuss the judicial overhaul issue. Many were against the reforms. I am in favor of the reforms.”

“We hoped there would be a chance to talk about values in a serious way. We saw that the style of the conversations were a catastrophe. The communication was poor and there was name-calling and personal attacks. It happened even with elite commandos who had known each other for a long time and, fought with each other,” said Hirsch.

He continued, “There were also fights between commandos who might not have known each other quite as personally, but the attacks still felt very personal because they were from the same units with the same kind of DNA. It was hard for me to watch.”

Hirsch said he contacted Menachem – the two knew each other extremely well - one on one on the side, and asked him if he thought that the dialogue in the mains groups was acceptable. Menachem told him he agreed with Hirsch that it was problematic.

The two agreed that instead of sitting on the side feeling downtrodden that they would advance a new initiative to improve things.

Menachem said, “The firing of Yoav Gallant created a major dialogue within the elite commando units. Many were against his firing, while some were for. We are used to being brothers and close friends. Until now, we always got along well. But now we were being split.”

“The way of communicating. If one side wins, everyone loses. We are into being practical men of action. We can keep dumping and complaining or we can do something else,” said Menachem.

He continued, “Other less elite units look to us for guidance. If we can meet and debate respectfully and show that there are diverse valid opinions, many will be able to relate to it.”

They said that they held a first meeting right before Passover and then a second meeting.

Further, they said that 50-60% of the attendees were from the Shayetet 13, Sayeret Matkal, Shaldag, air force and other special forces units, with some other units of the IDF also represented.

“The leaders of the judicial overhaul protest were from special forces units. There were lots of letters from combat pilots and special forces. But everywhere there are two sides,” said Hirsch.

Menachem stated, “The name ‘Ahim Lineshek’ [Brothers in Arms - one of the lead anti-judicial overhaul groups] was very disturbing to me, as if it represented most soldiers. We are all brothers sounds like we all have one position on the issues.”

“This disqualifies all of the others who are my brothers in arms. I am personally against the judicial overhaul and how they are trying to do it. But a middle path of cooperation between the sides is better,” than just being opposed.

Hirsch said that National Unity party MK Matan Kahana, Kohelet official Meir Rubin and lawyer Matan Meridor made presentations at the group’s first meeting to represent different viewpoints on the issue.

He said, “everyone who attended, whether for or against the reforms – left on a high. We all felt we better understood the other side. We didn’t speak much about ideology. And even when you do not completely understand the other side, you can still be respectful.”

“We had enormous momentum for another meeting. So many people asked us why they had not been invited and wanted to participate, such that for the next meeting, the numbers tripled to 120 attendees.,” Hirsch reported.

The second event was structured into two parts: first they had a similar presentation of multiple viewpoints to everyone. Next, they switched into smaller breakout groups to facilitate more personal and flowing discussions. Again, Hirsch said that a very large number of people said they wished they had been invited and wanted to join for similar future events.

This week there was another event with Haredim to try to get to know them better and similar meetings with other cross-sections of Israeli society are planned.

Hirsch added that eventually they plan to also hold inter Jewish-Arab dialogue.

Attendees of the meetings have started to sign a letter “A Declaration on Cooperative Dialogue” to demand that the political class follow a more cooperative approach to dialogue and to get them to stop fighting.

At the same time, they said that they “expect little from public officials. We see a problem and we want to change things from the bottom up.”

“Others have now organized similar meetings in fields including: the IDF, education, hi-tech,” they said. They noted they are helping build new platforms for broadcasting more messages of trying to reach consensus within those fields.

“This is the cure to fixing the fractures in society. Also, meetings with cross-sections of society – we need people-to-people moments. Social media interactions make it impossible to achieve moderation,” Menachem argued.

“The solution will be technical, something middle-of-the-road, but that alone will not cure all of societal fractures. There needs to be a movement of reconciliation on the ground,” he said.

Hirsch contended, “The reform is yesterday’s story. It brought out all kinds of misconceptions relating to different sectors of society: from religious Zionist to secular to Haredi. I am not a professor and am not an expert on every specific issue, but the tone of conversations should be respectful dialogue – a middle way.”

“This crisis is also an opportunity to get to know each other better” outside each sectarian group, concluded Menachem.