IDF reservist benefits to jump from NIS 15 m. to 200 m.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday announced that the budget for benefits for IDF reservists will soon jump from NIS 15 million annually to NIS 200 million, saying the change “will correct a historic injustice.”

IDF Human Resources Commander Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asur said that the change would be approved by the government in stages around June 4 and 11.

The proposed change comes as the IDF reserves face both a long-standing and draining crisis of maintaining its ranks due to low recognition and low pay as well as a near-term crisis related to the judicial overhaul debate.

Gallant said that the increase would multiply IDF benefits by a magnitude of 15 and would reach NIS one billion over five years.

Just as significantly, Gallant said that the new benefits would trickle down to 133,000 active IDF reservists, instead of the focus until now on around 1,500 senior reservist commanders.

Israeli military reservists arrive at a gathering point in southern Israel, Friday, Nov. 16, 2012. (credit: Roy Sharon/Flash90)

Unclear where the money for the new reservist benefits will come from

Still, there were many unanswered questions.

Neither Gallant nor Asur answered how this new increase would be paid for.

This question could be especially problematic in an atmosphere when reports indicate that every government ministry, including the Defense Ministry/IDF, will need to take a three percent cut to pay for additional new benefits for the government’s Haredi parties as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s expanded national guard force.

There were also questions about whether local municipalities would accept the individual reservist-applicants’ requests for the real estate tax discount which they normally collect, or whether there would be a disconnect between local and national authorities.

This could be another serious issue, especially if national authorities are not reimbursing local authorities for lost real estate taxes.

The same issue could arise with discounts for electrical company charges for IDF reservists.

If the new discounts do go through, the real estate discount will jump for each reservist from 5% to 15%, worth NIS 8,322 per year.

The electrical company discount for reservists will be 10%, worth NIS 4,518 per year.

There will also be an NIS 1,500 grant to cover summer camps for reservists who serve at least five days during the summer months.

Survey shows reservists deeply discontented with IDF payment

In January, the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security JISS) conference unveiled survey results of over 1,100 reservists showing deep discontent with how much the IDF pays them.

Also, the survey indicated that 66% of reservists feel they are viewed by current Israeli society as “friars” [suckers] for continuing to serve, such that employers, spouses and university professors have lost respect for reservists and do not support them when they miss work, family events or classes.

84% of those in the JISS’ survey found their pay partially or extremely insufficient.

Survey numbers from the IDF from earlier in 2022 had also indicated that 65% of reservists were unhappy with their equipment, 40% do not show up when called and that around 82% were unhappy with their pay.

On one hand, in recent years there were said to be well over 400,000 IDF reservists who could be called up in the event of a war – a number multiple times larger than the IDF’s standing army.

On the other hand, the INSS think tank and other surveys have indicated that only 1.5 percent of Israeli residents serve in the reserves, and only about 6 percent of soldiers who complete their mandatory service continue to be on active reserve duty.

This suggests the number of reservists who regularly show up for training even in normal times is much smaller than the over 400,000 number, and is why many have said the reserves are in an extended trend of deterioration.

IDF reservist pay has generally not been updated since 2010 despite the increased cost of living over the last 13 years.