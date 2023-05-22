The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli hazy forecast may turn into isolated sandstorms

The Environmental Protection and Health ministries warned that high to very high levels of air pollution will affect most of the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 11:58
Tourists on Mount Olives look at the foggy view of the Old City of Jerusalem on April 24, 2022, as a major sand storm hit across Israel. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Tourists on Mount Olives look at the foggy view of the Old City of Jerusalem on April 24, 2022, as a major sand storm hit across Israel.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

After a few days of cool temperatures, summer made a comeback on Monday, with high temperatures and hazy conditions with high air pollution forecast throughout the country.

According to the Israeli Meteorological Society, temperatures will be higher than usual for the season and winds will strengthen, especially in southern Israel.

Along with the warmer temperatures, dust and haze coming from North Africa arrived in Israel as well overnight and is expected to settle throughout the day, improving visibility. In southern Israel, the high winds will continue throughout the day, raising the possibility of some isolated sandstorms in the area.

The Environmental Protection and Health ministries warned that high to very high levels of air pollution will affect most of the country on Monday due to the dust. Air quality is expected to improve during the evening. The ministries recommend that sensitive populations, including heart and lung patients, the elderly, children and pregnant women, avoid strenuous physical activity outside.

Tourists walk at the shore of the Mediterranean sea in Ashkelon in southern Israel during heavy hazy weather in the region (credit: REUTERS)Tourists walk at the shore of the Mediterranean sea in Ashkelon in southern Israel during heavy hazy weather in the region (credit: REUTERS)

Temperatures throughout Israel

In Jerusalem, temperatures will range between 64-84F (18-29C). In Tel Aviv, temperatures will range between 72-86F (22-30C). In Haifa, temperatures will range between 66-79F (19-26C). In Tiberias, temperatures will range between 70-93F (21-34C). In Kiryat Shmona, temperatures will range between 63-86F (17-30C). In Beersheba, temperatures will range between 68-93F (20-34C). In Eilat, temperatures will range between 75-96F (24-36C).



