In a recent Jerusalem City Council session held on Sunday, in celebration of Jerusalem Day, Deputy Mayor Aryek King made disparaging statements against the LGBTQ+ community in response to a proposal aimed at improving the community's status within the city, according to Israeli media.

The remarks ignited a wave of criticism and condemnation, highlighting the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance.

During the session, King questioned the need for a special budget, asking, "If they are normal people, why do they need separate budgets?"

Council member Yoni Yosef added, "Jerusalem residents are not interested in the matter; Jerusalem is one of the four holy cities. We have psychologists and psychiatrists; there is no need for special treatment."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion swiftly distanced himself from the comments made by council members, saying that he wished the disparaging statements had never been uttered. However, the timing of the remarks has added fuel to an already heated issue as Jerusalem prepares to host its annual Pride Parade on Friday, June 1st.

Jerusalem's low ranking in Pride Index

The significance of the statements is further underscored by Jerusalem's low ranking in the Pride Index, a measure of LGBTQ+ acceptance and rights among major cities. The report, published by the Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Local Authorities, places Jerusalem at the bottom of the list, while cities such as Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Rishon LeZion and Ramat Gan have made significant strides in meeting the needs of the LGBTQ+ community over the past year. The disparity highlights the urgent need for progress in Jerusalem.

Responding to the council members' remarks, Alon Shahar, CEO of the Open House for Pride and Tolerance in Jerusalem, emphasized that LGBTQ+ individuals are an integral part of Jerusalem and will continue to fight for their rights to exist and thrive in the city. Shahar called on all residents to stand against the prevailing hatred, manifested by elected officials and to join together in unity.

Hila Peer, Chairperson of the Association for LGBTQ+ Equality, echoed these sentiments denouncing the council members' statements as dark and hate-filled. Peer emphasized the importance of learning from past tragedies, such as the tragic murder of Shira Banki, and striving for a more inclusive and accepting society.

Meanwhile, Israel Police Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Kobi Shabtai held a meeting with LGBTQ+ community organizations ahead of Pride Month. During the meeting, the organizations presented a concerning increase in reports of violence and hatred directed at the LGBTQ+ community, which has doubled over the past four months compared to the previous year.

Shabtai reaffirmed the commitment of the Israel Police to serve and protect all individuals equally, irrespective of their backgrounds, opinions, or sexual identities.

He stressed that special training has been provided to officers, ensuring the facilitation of freedom of expression and the protection of LGBTQ+ individuals during pride parades.