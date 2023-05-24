The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir fires Otzma Yehudit MK from Israeli foreign affairs, defense committee

Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Cohen from his spot in the Knesset committee after several instances in which Cohen acted independently from his party's views.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2023 11:33
Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben-Gvir and MK Almog Cohen attend a discussion at the Knesset on November 22, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben-Gvir and MK Almog Cohen attend a discussion at the Knesset on November 22, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker MK Almog Cohen took aim at his faction leader National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after his dismissal from the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday evening.

Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Cohen from his spot in the Knesset committee after several instances in which Cohen, who is in his first term as an MK, acted independently from his party's views and publicly criticized the national security minister's conduct within the coalition.

In a tweet sent out following a meeting between himself and Ben-Gvir, Cohen accused the minister of carrying out "personal vendettas" instead of addressing an upsurge of crime and violence in Israel's Negev and Galilee regions.

"I was disappointed to hear of my dismissal," Cohen said, sarcastically suggesting that his replacement in the committee should be Ben-Gvir's controversial right-hand man and chief-of-staff, Chanamel Dorfman.

MK Almog Cohen reacts during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Almog Cohen reacts during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cohen: Dismissal was due to not supporting Knesset boycott

On Wednesday morning, Cohen admitted that he was hurt by the way he was fired by his faction leader in an interview with KAN Reshet B. "It leaked to the press as I was receiving the news from Ben-Gvir," Cohen said.

Cohen claimed his dismissal was due to his objection to Otzma Yehudit's boycott of Knesset votes after the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry received what Ben-Gvir felt was insufficient funding.

The boycott proved successful, however, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich conceded a NIS 250 million raise to the ministry in order to pass the budget, which the coalition did overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Everyone in the faction says what is on their minds, I was punished for it, and that is okay," Cohen said. "I think we should put more focus into the burning issues rather than disciplining MKs."



Tags Israel Knesset Politics Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by