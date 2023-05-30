The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli commission to examine medical system's role in Yemenite Children Affair

During the first years after the establishment of the State of Israel, hundreds of infants of new olim disappeared.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 06:34

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 08:38
JEWISH AGENCY representatives meet Yemenite immigrants arriving at Lod Airport in 1949. (Wikimedia Commons) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Health Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) appointed a commission to examine the medical community's part in the Yemenite Children Affair on Monday.

The commission will examine the role of the medical community in the disappearance of children of immigrants from Yemen, the Balkans and Middle Eastern and North African countries between 1948-54.

Arbel made the decision to appoint a commission in light of criticism surrounding a draft report written by internal Health Ministry team. A Health Ministry statement on Monday noted that Prof. Shifra Shvarts found that the draft report contained methodological failures in its editing and research methods, as well as gaps in the facts of the case.

The commission will include retired justice Shulamit Dotan - who will serve as the commission's chairperson - Prof. Shlomo Mor Yosef - chairman of the board of directors at the Leumit HMO - and Prof. Yaakov Korah - the head of the Gynecologic oncology department at Sheba Medical Center.

Yemenite immigrants gather for a photo at Rosh Ha’ayin, in the early years of the state. (credit: ILLUSTRATIVE: GPO FLICKR)Yemenite immigrants gather for a photo at Rosh Ha’ayin, in the early years of the state. (credit: ILLUSTRATIVE: GPO FLICKR)

Hundreds of Yemenite children disappeared

During the first years after the establishment of the State of Israel, hundreds of infants of new olim disappeared. Many parents suspected the hospitals of taking their children and lying to them about their deaths' and giving the children to couples who wanted to adopt them.

A series of previous government commissions of inquiry claimed that most of the children had actually died, but the families of the children and activists have claimed that the government destroyed or ignored documents and was not providing the full picture.



