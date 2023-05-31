The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog: Israel’s enemies taking advantage of judicial reform divisions

The president said that people doubted him in the past when he said “Our enemies are celebrating” the disarray in Israeli society, but they believed after the Passover attacks. 

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 31, 2023 13:01
President Isaac Herzog departs for state visit in Azerbaijan. May 30, 2023 (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog departs for state visit in Azerbaijan. May 30, 2023
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

BAKU – The deep divisions over the role of the judiciary pose a real threat to Israel’s security, President Isaac Herzog warned in a briefing to reporters during his trip to Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

“The best thing for Israel is to reach a broad agreement, allowing us to rise out of the straits of this difficult period that threatens to destroy us from the inside,” Herzog said.

The president said that people doubted him in the past when he said “Our enemies are celebrating” the disarray in Israeli society, but they believed after Passover. 

“We never before had a Passover during which we were attacked on three different fronts,” he said, referring to terrorism from Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank in April.

“We buried our heads in the sand, but it’s real,” he added.

President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

“The best thing for Israel is to reach a broad agreement, allowing us to rise out of the straits of this difficult period that threatens to destroy us from the inside.”

Isaac Herzog

Israeli judicial reform talks continue at President's Residence

The president has been hosting talks between coalition and opposition representatives to reach a consensus version of judicial reform. Opposition leader Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz threatened on Tuesday to leave talks if the coalition advances any bills to “change the system of government.”

A source in the president’s delegation dismissed the threat as “interests from outside of the negotiating room.” 

“It’s not new. Leaders have to act under pressure and there is spin that tries to ruin things,” he said.

He also said Netanyahu is serious about wanting to reach a broad agreement, citing the prime minister’s statements in interviews that the “override clause” to re-legislate laws the High Court of Justice strikes down will not be part of the reform, or will be moderated.

The fact that the talks are taking so long is a sign of their seriousness, the source added.

“If they weren’t serious, they would have ended already,” he said. 

President Herzog is “not naive; [he] thinks we can reach an agreement. It’s a long process without a deadline. They are having deep conversations to try to build an infrastructure for solutions, and there are a lot of ideas,” the source says.

The talks have included civil rights issues, how judges are appointed, judicial review and the reasonability standard, as well as the status of the attorney-general and ministerial legal advisers.

While the way the coalition tried to rush the judicial reform through the Knesset was “very problematic,” the source said, Herzog views “the debate on the limits of each branch of government as legitimate… Though we need to be careful regarding the independence of the judiciary.”

“There is goodwill in the room on both of these parameters,” the source added.



Tags rockets isaac herzog Azerbaijan israeli politics Terror Attack Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by