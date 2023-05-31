Four Israeli soldiers probed for allegedly beating detained Palestinian

Three IDF soldiers and one officer were detained on Wednesday for allegedly beating a Palestinian in custody.

Israeli military police are questioning the soldiers and the officer, who holds the rank of lieutenant, to determine whether to open a criminal probe.

The Palestinian was hospitalized and his condition was described as serious, though not life-threatening.

So far the four IDF soldiers are reportedly claiming that the Palestinian was injured in their custody, but that it was an accident when he fell during the course of going to and from the vehicle where he was being detained for alleged violent conduct.

It was unclear if the group had an explanation about why he would have fallen while in their custody or how such a fall would have caused the need for hospitalization.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Last week, three IDF soldiers were sentenced by an IDF Court for beating a Palestinian in a separate incident.

Two of the soldiers were sentenced to 60 days in prison and the third was sentenced to 40 days in prison.

Why the difference in the sentences?

The difference in the sentences reflected that the first two were convicted of violence against the Palestinian, whereas the third soldier was convicted of the lesser crime of going beyond his authority in a way which could endanger human life, but not explicitly of taking a direct part in the violence.

While the first three soldiers were arrested on April 23, a fourth soldier was arrested later, on May 8, and the proceedings against him are ongoing.

The first three soldiers arrived at their conviction and sentencing as part of a plea deal, in light of certain potential difficulties of proceeding with a full trial for longer sentences.

According to the indictments, the four soldiers conspired together to bring the Palestinian into a vehicle, to beat him as they drove with him in the vehicle, and then left him injured and in a faraway area alone.

The soldiers then worked together systematically to try to cover up on the incident and obstruct their own prosecution.