The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Four Israeli soldiers probed for allegedly beating detained Palestinian

Israeli military police are questioning the soldiers and the officer, who holds the rank of lieutenant, to determine whether to open a criminal probe.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 31, 2023 14:52

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 15:18
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three IDF soldiers and one officer were detained on Wednesday for allegedly beating a Palestinian in custody.

Israeli military police are questioning the soldiers and the officer, who holds the rank of lieutenant, to determine whether to open a criminal probe.

The Palestinian was hospitalized and his condition was described as serious, though not life-threatening.

So far the four IDF soldiers are reportedly claiming that the Palestinian was injured in their custody, but that it was an accident when he fell during the course of going to and from the vehicle where he was being detained for alleged violent conduct.

It was unclear if the group had an explanation about why he would have fallen while in their custody or how such a fall would have caused the need for hospitalization.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. May 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Last week, three IDF soldiers were sentenced by an IDF Court for beating a Palestinian in a separate incident.

Two of the soldiers were sentenced to 60 days in prison and the third was sentenced to 40 days in prison.

Why the difference in the sentences?

The difference in the sentences reflected that the first two were convicted of violence against the Palestinian, whereas the third soldier was convicted of the lesser crime of going beyond his authority in a way which could endanger human life, but not explicitly of taking a direct part in the violence.

While the first three soldiers were arrested on April 23, a fourth soldier was arrested later, on May 8, and the proceedings against him are ongoing.

The first three soldiers arrived at their conviction and sentencing as part of a plea deal, in light of certain potential difficulties of proceeding with a full trial for longer sentences.

According to the indictments, the four soldiers conspired together to bring the Palestinian into a vehicle, to beat him as they drove with him in the vehicle, and then left him injured and in a faraway area alone.

The soldiers then worked together systematically to try to cover up on the incident and obstruct their own prosecution.



Tags IDF Palestine IDF Soldiers Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by