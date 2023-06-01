The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why are Israeli teens inhaling aerosol whipped cream cans?

The Health Ministry said inhaling the gas also causes dizziness, which might make users act carelessly or dangerously.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 15:36

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 15:47
Whipped cream cans (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Whipped cream cans
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Why are spray cans of whipped cream so popular among children and teens in Israel and around the world? It’s not to make strawberry shortcakes. They are used to inhale nitrous oxide – “laughing gas” used by dentists for extractions – that makes them get “high.” In the metal aerosol containers, it acts as a propellant to get whipped cream out and a preservative to keep it from going rancid. 

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that in the last year, it has confiscated hundreds of thousands of metal aerosol whipped cream containers with the dangerous gas, which poses the risk of losing consciousness and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen and causing irreversible brain damage. Some individuals have even died from it. 

The ministry said inhaling the gas also causes dizziness, which might make users act carelessly or dangerously, and heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anemia.

The ministry added that it is working in close cooperation with the enforcement agencies to deal with the phenomenon. Recently, in a joint activity of the ministry’s division for enforcement and supervision in cooperation with the Israel Police, large quantities of gas canisters that were suspected of being aimed at sales to teenagers were seized in kiosks and supermarkets in Ashdod. In addition, in the last year, closure orders were issued to two places where containers of gas were sold.

Product is sold illegally at parties and kiosks still

US dollar notes [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)US dollar notes [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)

According to the ministry, the product is sold illegally at parties and kiosks throughout the country. In Israel, two young men were recently hospitalized due to this abuse. 

Dr. Roni Berkowitz, director of the enforcement and supervision division, warned that the use of the gas “endangers those who are most precious to us – our children. It is a seemingly innocent product that ‘only’ leads to a feeling of euphoria, but it could lead to severe side effects, some of which are life-threatening. I call on the children and the youth – take care of your health and do not use this product. And parents must become aware of its dangers and speak to their children about the matter.” 

There is a shortage of the product in many countries because they are being snatched up by youngsters. People who want the whipped cream and not the gas can take sweet cream and whip it up themselves. 



Tags health children Health Ministry gas
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by