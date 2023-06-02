The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli teens arrested for brutally raping two-year-old toddler in Beit Shemesh

A Beit Shemesh teen told police he was coerced by another minor to brutally rape his two-and-a-half-year-old family member.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 11:25
Police and paramedics at a crime scene in Beit Shemesh on July 23, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Police and paramedics at a crime scene in Beit Shemesh on July 23, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Two Israeli teenagers, both residents of Beit Shemesh, were arrested by Israel Police last week after one of the suspects confessed to raping and sexually and physically abusing a toddler only two and half years old.

The suspect, 17 years old, told police he was coerced by another Beit Shemesh teen, 17.5, whom he had previously known to bring his infant family member to a construction site in the city, where they proceeded to brutally rape and abuse her in broad daylight.

Israel Police suspect that they carried out these acts over a prolonged period and on several instances. The toddler would only be returned to her daycare if she began to cry, police said.

Police arrest suspects after minor admits to raping toddler

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect following his confession to Beit Shemesh district police officers. Later in the week, his suspected accomplice was also detained. 

A court extended the arrest of the main suspect, who was accused of orchestrating the heinous crime, while releasing the suspect who is related to the toddler to house arrest.

An aerial view of Beit Shemesh (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) An aerial view of Beit Shemesh (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The investigation into the allegations has been completed, police said.

Police officer: Most inhumane case I have ever handled

The State Attorney's Office published on Thursday its intention to indict the main suspect, with the related suspect also set to be indicted in the coming days.

"This is a horrifying affair...this is the most inhumane case I have dealt with in all my years as a police officer and detective," Eliav Balmas, of the Beit Shemesh local police, said.



Tags Israel Police rape crime beit shemesh sexual assault child abuse
