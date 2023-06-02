Israel is expected to renew the memorandum of understanding with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) later this year, the Environmental Protection Ministry said Friday.

The US and Israel have engaged in scientific and technical collaboration to protect the environment since the early 1990s. An MOU was signed initially in 2012 and renewed in 2018.

The announcement was made following a Friday meeting between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

Meeting on June 2, 2023 between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman (credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)

Kerry is in the country for a regional visit before COP 28 in November

Kerry's trip includes visits to Jordan, Dubai, Jerusalem and Oslo, where in addition to having attended the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Seif, he is holding meetings with officials regarding global cooperation to combat the climate crisis.

Kerry and Silman discussed their desire to strengthen professional cooperation in the field of climate, with a focus on energy and transportation, as both countries aim to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

President Joe Biden has said America aims to reduce GHG pollution by up to 52% from 2005 to 2030. Israel has pledged to reduce emissions by 27% by 2030 compared to 2015. Still, according to a recent report by the Environmental Protection Ministry, the country is set to reduce its GHG emissions by only 12% by then.

Silman stressed that her team is working on moving the country's climate bill ahead of COP 28, which starts on November 30 in Dubai. The bill was set for ministerial approval last month but was delayed. This week, a report by the OECD said that Israel would likely remain off track from meeting its ambitious climate goals without the climate law.

Experts have said that Israel is behind other European countries concerning the level of commitment made by the government toward mitigating environmental damage, and Israel is behind nearly all OECD countries. In addition, the country is one of the only developed countries that have yet to pass a climate law.

Kerry emphasized that the climate crisis is acute, and if all countries do not act immediately to reduce GHG emissions, "we will not be able to meet the goals we committed to in the climate treaty." Kerry was referring to commitments made by hundreds of countries under the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Kerry also said climate legislation is necessary to meet these obligations, the Environmental Protection Ministry said.

"Kerry emphasized the importance of determined and joint action to deal with climate change and the promotion of joint projects to achieve these goals," Silman said. "The meeting was also a significant milestone in Israel's preparation for the climate conference that will be held in Dubai this year, which we intend to reach with an ambitious and applicable climate law and put the State of Israel on the same level as the developed countries of the OECD."

Kerry and Silman also discussed opportunities for other unique projects related to nature conservation, specifically in the area of marine ecology.