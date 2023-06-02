The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel sees more than 220 fires in one day due to heatwave

Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi signed an order prohibiting the lighting of bonfires and fires in open areas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 19:44
A KKL-JNF worker at the scene preventing the spread of the forest fire June 2, 2023. (photo credit: KKL-JNF)
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)

Approximately 220 fires have broken out since Friday morning throughout Israel, largely caused by the extreme heat, Ynet reported.

Fire and rescue services were prepared to battle wildfires ahead of the heat wave and issued warnings to people not to light fires outdoors.

A large fire was reported to be raging in a pharmaceutical factory in Kiryat Malachi. The fire reportedly spread to where there are gas cylinders and the area is said to be very dangerous by Israel Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighting teams were sent to the scene, and the commander of the teams, Reshef Moti Biton, said that "this is an extreme event with a lot of fire crews who received work orders with the task of protecting nearby buildings and factories."

A police spokesperson stated that the fire is at risk of spreading to a nearby gas station and local businesses and that police have worked to keep citizens away from the area.

Forest fire in the Kerem Maharal moshav June 2, 2023. (credit: KKL-JNF) Forest fire in the Kerem Maharal moshav June 2, 2023. (credit: KKL-JNF)

Separate fires were also spotted in Rahat, Beersheba, Moshav Sho'eva, Hadera, Kfar Menachem and Beit Hanan according to the Israel Fire and Rescue Services.

Israel Police have also operated in the forest area of the Keram Maharal Moshav due to a large fire that was spreading rapidly due to the winds.

Police blocked Highway 4 near Ashkelon and the Shilot intersection near Modi'in to oncoming vehicles due to fires that broke out nearby.

Due to the extreme weather, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi signed an order prohibiting the lighting of bonfires and fires in open areas, settlements, forests, parks, nature reserves and gardens throughout the country.

Itamar Ben-Gvir briefed on the status of the fires

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a situation assessment with Caspi, where the Otzma Yehudit leader was briefed on the status of the fires. 

"On behalf of all the citizens of Israel I want to thank the heroic firefighters all over the country, who are fighting the significant fires due to the heavy heat and a special thanks to the fire commissioner who himself went down to the field together with the fighters," Ben-Gvir said.

The Israel Electric Company stated that the extreme weather throughout the country has led to increased electricity consumption, which has led the company to initiate brief power outages in various areas. The power outages were done to protect the power stations and enable the gradual restoration of electricity to all residents, the company said.

The company also stated that at 9 p.m., electricity will be fully restored.



Tags nature fire kiryat malachi electricity firefighter
