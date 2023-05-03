The lighting of bonfires and campfires in open areas will be prohibited throughout the country on the holiday of Lag Ba'omer, starting on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, May 10, Israel Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made to enable an adequate operational response to tens of thousands of fires burning simultaneously throughout the country, for fear of the spread of large fires.

The exception to the prohibition will be areas that have been prepared by the local authorities for the purpose of lighting fires in open areas.

"This is a measured and time-bound order that weighs the public's desire to celebrate and observe the tradition of the holiday against maintaining the peace of the public, nature and the environment. I call on the public to show responsibility and celebrate while adhering to the safety rules and the directives of the order," Caspi added.