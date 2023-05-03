The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lighting Lag Ba'omer fires in open areas to be banned throughout country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 11:03

Updated: MAY 3, 2023 11:13

The lighting of bonfires and campfires in open areas will be prohibited throughout the country on the holiday of Lag Ba'omer, starting on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, May 10, Israel Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made to enable an adequate operational response to tens of thousands of fires burning simultaneously throughout the country, for fear of the spread of large fires.

The exception to the prohibition will be areas that have been prepared by the local authorities for the purpose of lighting fires in open areas.

"This is a measured and time-bound order that weighs the public's desire to celebrate and observe the tradition of the holiday against maintaining the peace of the public, nature and the environment. I call on the public to show responsibility and celebrate while adhering to the safety rules and the directives of the order," Caspi added.

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights - report
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 11:49 AM
Iranian president lands in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 10:17 AM
Israeli security forces demolished two terrorist homes overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 08:45 AM
Warplanes to patrol airspace during military checks in Belarus
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 08:41 AM
Russia launches unsuccessful strikes on Kyiv - Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 06:41 AM
Fuel storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar on fire, says governor
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 05:00 AM
Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire- reports
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 04:38 AM
Blinken and Egypt's foreign minister discuss Sudan ceasefire -State Dept
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 04:03 AM
Man believed to be the suspect in killing of 5 in TX has been arrested
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 03:49 AM
Fed official, ex-banking bosses to appear at US Senate banking committee
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 02:41 AM
US to send air-launched rockets to Ukraine in next aid package
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 09:57 PM
Explosive found next to apartment entrance in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 09:52 PM
NATO says it scrambled jets Sunday to track Russian patrol aircraft
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 09:37 PM
Israeli firms Tara, Strauss to raise non-controlled dairy prices -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 05:43 PM
US imposes terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 05:26 PM
