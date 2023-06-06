IDF Golani Brigade participated in 'African Lion' exercise in Morocco

A delegation of 12 soldiers and commanders from the Golani Brigade's elite unit in the IDF joined the "African Lion 2023" international exercise in Morocco on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

This is the first time that the IDF is participating in the multinational exercise.

Led by the IDF Ground Forces, the exercise brought together approximately 18 countries and 8,000 soldiers from the United States Army, Morocco and Ghana.

Golani Brigade's delegation heads to Morocco

The Golani Brigade's 12-member delegation, comprising highly trained combatants and commanders, left for Morocco on Sunday to partake in this collaborative training opportunity.

Golani soldiers during their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Over the course of the upcoming two weeks, the Golani Brigade soldiers will focus on a series of diverse combat challenges. These challenges will encompass urban warfare tactics, honing their skills in asymmetrical warfare and specialized underground operations.

The training will culminate in a joint exercise involving all participating forces, where they will consolidate their collective training experiences.

The primary objective of the "African Lion" exercise is to foster stronger bonds between participating nations and promote mutual learning among foreign armies. By engaging in the multinational platform, the IDF aims to strengthen international relationships and enhance cooperation in the realm of defense and security.