The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli teacher, assistant target student with PTSD in string of abusive messages

In messages exchanged between the teacher and the assistant, the teacher called her student a number of offensive things and said she couldn't stand her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 18:08
Illustrative image of a woman texting. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of a woman texting.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Verbally abusive WhatsApp messages between a teacher and an assistant to two students in Beersheba were revealed by Walla on Wednesday.

In the messages, the assistant and the teacher talked about the two students, with the teacher saying that she couldn't stand them and calling them "r*tarded and wretched.

In one exchange, the assistant is seen asking the teacher if she can take a break. A few minutes later, the teacher messages the aid that "the r****d has arrived," allegedly referring to one of the students.

The aide responds that the student causes problems, to which the teacher responds with "smelly girl" and asks what she did.

In another exchange, the teacher tells the aide that she told the student "face to face that she doesn't understand anything" and that "she's a brick."

A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

She later called the girl "unbearable" and added that the following day she intended to "lay into her".

Targeted student suffers from PTSD

"I want to know that she isn't teaching anymore, my daughter needs to be safe."

Ilana

The student's mother Ilana told N12 that the messages made their way to her through another student's mother who got them from the assistant.

"When I saw the messages, I couldn't breathe," she told Maariv. "How can you talk like that about my daughter? I'm scared that my daughter will find out what happened. I'm not willing to have that teacher keep teaching her. I want to know that she isn't teaching anymore, my daughter needs to be safe."

Ilana added that her daughter is 12 years old and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and that the teacher knew this and took advantage of it.

"My daughter's aid is no less to blame for cooperating with the teacher," she said. "She needs to be punished."

Ilana later told N12 that she had no choice but to tell her daughter the truth after the messages made it into the class WhatsApp group.

The girl told N12 that she had experienced issues with the same teacher in the past. On one occasion, she said, she had felt that she needed to speak to her mother which she has special permission to do whenever she needs because of her PTSD.

"She dragged it out, and didn't let me call my mother until the end of the day," she said.

Ilana met with the school's management who didn't know what to say. She had originally wanted the teacher to be fired, but she settled for suspension.

"The ministry looks severely on the teacher's words which are opposed to the values upon which the Education Ministry is built," said the ministry in a statement. "The teacher will be summoned to a hearing."



Tags school beersheba teaching in israel PTSD WhatsApp abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by