Far-left MK Ofer Cassif responds to protester with death threat

Cassif scuffled with police after attempting to raise a Palestinian flag in Jerusalem's Old City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 10:56

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 11:14
MK Ofer Cassif reacts during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 19, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Ofer Cassif reacts during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 19, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif sparked outrage on Thursday after a verbal altercation in which a Jewish protester shouted toward him "Jews are murdered here, my friend was murdered here" and the MK responded "soon by you."

The footage was published on Thursday by the haredi news site Behadrei Haredim. The incident took place as Cassif was walking through the Old City of Jerusalem.

Behadrei Haredim reported that Cassif responded to inquiries on the matter by saying that the person who had shouted at him is a "violent harasser" and that the MK did not deny that he had made the statement in question.

MK Ofer Cassif speaks during a protest of Palestinians and left-wing activists against the Evyatar outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 18, 2022. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90) MK Ofer Cassif speaks during a protest of Palestinians and left-wing activists against the Evyatar outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 18, 2022. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Cassif clashes with police while trying to raise the Palestinian flag

Cassif was additionally filmed scuffling with police after police officers attempted to confiscate a Palestinian flag he was holding in the Old City on Thursday.

Cassif filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Police Investigations after the scuffle.



