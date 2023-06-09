Far-left MK Ofer Cassif responds to protester with death threat

Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif sparked outrage on Thursday after a verbal altercation in which a Jewish protester shouted toward him "Jews are murdered here, my friend was murdered here" and the MK responded "soon by you."

פרסמתי ב'בחדרי': האמירה המקוממת של ח"כ עופר כסיף. במהלך מחאה בעיר העתיקה בירושלים, הטיח יהודי בחבר הכנסת מחד"ש: "יהודים נרצחים פה, חבר שלי נרצח פה". כסיף השיב: "בקרוב אצלך"כל הפרטים: https://t.co/mLcsz3Qfqd pic.twitter.com/DaNvvzIy2M — יאיר לוי (@Yair__Levy) June 8, 2023

The footage was published on Thursday by the haredi news site Behadrei Haredim. The incident took place as Cassif was walking through the Old City of Jerusalem.

Behadrei Haredim reported that Cassif responded to inquiries on the matter by saying that the person who had shouted at him is a "violent harasser" and that the MK did not deny that he had made the statement in question.

MK Ofer Cassif speaks during a protest of Palestinians and left-wing activists against the Evyatar outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 18, 2022. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Cassif clashes with police while trying to raise the Palestinian flag

Cassif was additionally filmed scuffling with police after police officers attempted to confiscate a Palestinian flag he was holding in the Old City on Thursday.

הגעתי אמש להפגנת מחאה ברובע המוסלמי בירושלים המזרחית הכבושה נגד גירוש משפחת סוב לבן מביתה לטובת מתנחלים גזענים.המשטרה הפעילה אלימות קשה נגד מפגינים שלווים, כולל כנגדי, בניסיון למנוע הנפה חוקית של דגל פלסטין. שיהיה ברור! חבלות פיזיות רק מחשלות את רוחי.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/XKZEk0W5oh — Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף عوفر كسيف (@ofercass) June 9, 2023

Cassif filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Police Investigations after the scuffle.