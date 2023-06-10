Soldiers from the mixed-gender Bardelas Battalion have refused to go on their standard 12-hour shift at the Egyptian border, Walla reported on Friday. This is following the attack in which two of the battalion's soldiers, Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and Sgt. Lia Ben Nun were tragically killed while on-duty, and Sgt. Ohad Dahan, who was killed while pursuing the terrorist.

The Bardelas Battalion "maintains the security of the Arava Region, which stretches from the Dead Sea to Eilat," according to the IDF website.

The soldiers, while also having their parents' support in their complaints, made it clear to their commanders that they were unable to perform such long shifts. The soldiers criticized the command of their battalion, which made them work these shifts despite the poor weather conditions, and claimed that they felt useless while they were in the field for so long.

A report on the matter was quickly passed between the battalion's commander on Mount Harif to the commander of the Paran Brigade. Sources involved with the issue reported that there was a lengthy debate between both the commanders and soldiers, which was then brought to the attention of the brigade commander, Col. Ido Saad.

Hours were shortened by four

It was ultimately decided to shorten the shift hours from twelve to eight, and to reduce the guarding of the border by one post.

An emergency vehicle is seen near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Additionally, an IDF spokesperson said that "following an assessment of the situation and the incident at the Egyptian border, it was decided to convert the single guard position to a two-person job during night hours."