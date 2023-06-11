The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu: US-Iran deal will not oblige Israel

Prime minister hails ‘record’ intelligence, military cooperation with US. 

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 13:02
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the cabinet this week. He convened a war drill and issued a public threat at the security cabinet, saying that Israel can handle the threat from Iran on its own. (photo credit: Amit Shabi/Flash90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the cabinet this week. He convened a war drill and issued a public threat at the security cabinet, saying that Israel can handle the threat from Iran on its own.
(photo credit: Amit Shabi/Flash90)

Israel will not be held back by a US-Iran deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday, as Jerusalem continued to be concerned about the possibility of an interim nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran. 

Netanyahu said that, in his phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday night, “I emphasized again that no arrangement with Iran will oblige Israel. With or without an agreement, we will continue to do all that is necessary to defend the State of Israel.
“A return to the nuclear agreement with Iran will not stop the Iranian nuclear program and will only allow Iran to funnel money to terrorist organizations under its sponsorship in the Middle East and around Israel’s borders,” he added. 

'Record high cooperation'

Netanyahu said that he and Blinken, who was had just visited Saudi Arabia, “spoke extensively about a series of topics, foremost of which was Iran. I expressed by appreciation to the secretary of state for the intelligence and military cooperation between the US and Israel. 

“I want you to know - I’m not just saying it - the cooperation is at an all-time record high,” Netanyahu added. 


