Netanyahu: US-Iran deal will not oblige Israel

Israel will not be held back by a US-Iran deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday, as Jerusalem continued to be concerned about the possibility of an interim nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran.Netanyahu said that, in his phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday night, “I emphasized again that no arrangement with Iran will oblige Israel. With or without an agreement, we will continue to do all that is necessary to defend the State of Israel.“A return to the nuclear agreement with Iran will not stop the Iranian nuclear program and will only allow Iran to funnel money to terrorist organizations under its sponsorship in the Middle East and around Israel’s borders,” he added.
'Record high cooperation'
Netanyahu said that he and Blinken, who was had just visited Saudi Arabia, “spoke extensively about a series of topics, foremost of which was Iran. I expressed by appreciation to the secretary of state for the intelligence and military cooperation between the US and Israel.“I want you to know - I’m not just saying it - the cooperation is at an all-time record high,” Netanyahu added.