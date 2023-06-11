Not legal to use Shin Bet to fight against Arab sector crimes - NGOs

Employing the Shin Bet to combat the wave of Arab sector crimes is beyond the scope of the agency's legal mandate and would violate privacy rights, NGOs warned the Attorney-General in letters sent Sunday in response to proposals to do so by the government.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel appealed to the Attorney-General that according to previous High Court of Justice rulings, the Shin Bet law should be interpreted as requiring the agency to be used in national security situations of serious and immediate danger to citizens and the state.

Under this narrow interpretation of the law, routine criminal threats would not be the province of responsibility of the Shin Bet, but of the Israel Police. The urgency of the danger needs to be that there is no time to develop a suitable alternative, and Israel Police has dealt with crime organizations in the past.

Arab sector crime is not a new or secret phenomenon, having been a rising issue over the course of several years, said ACRI.

Tasking the Shin Bet with the responsibility of addressing Arab crime families, which is not a national security matter, the government would have to pass a new law or amend the current Shin Bet Law, ACRI assessed. The NGO noted that the government's intention appeared to be to authorize the powers through a government decision and rapid approval in a Knesset committee as with the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Police arrest suspects in gang violence in Nazareth, June 9, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel argued that individual rights were threatened by the broad powers of the Shin Bet, which allowed for intrusive methods to violate the right of privacy to stop terrorism, sabotage and espionage.

The Shin Bet's tools are meant for Israel's enemies

The NGO argued that the employment of the tools used against Israel's enemies on Israeli citizens isn't compatible with the basic principles of a democratic state. Mass surveillance of citizens would bring Israel into the company of the worst types of regimes, MQG argued.

"The use of the Shin Bet against the state's citizens is only seen in fascist theocratic dictatorial regimes," said MQG chairman Dr. Eliad Shraga. "There is no such animal in a democratic government, and it does not matter what the circumstances are whether it is Coronavirus, whether it is violence in the Arab sector, or tomorrow morning God forbid against the demonstrators in protests. Whenever the state decides there an emergency, it would be able to activate the Shin Bet against the citizens of the country."

Shraga instead called for the government to fire National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, invest new resources into the Israel Police and transfer infantry brigades from the IDF to the border police to police the area.

On Sunday, both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir had called to use the Shin Bet to fight the wave of Arab sector crime.

"I will convene a special meeting to integrate the Shin Bet in the targeted effort against the crime families," Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.

The use of the Shin Bet against Arab sector crime had been considered in 2022, to similar concerns about the violation of privacy rights.

106 people had been murdered in Arab communities in 2022, which had been a decrease from the 126 people killed the year before. 2023 has been shaping up to be almost twice as deadly for Arab citizens as the previous year. Though it is only halfway through the year, the death toll of crime killings has almost matched 2022.