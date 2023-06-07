The High Court of Justice hearing on five petitions against the Police Law, which subordinates law enforcement to the National Security Ministry, began on Wednesday morning.

Petitioners and their representatives filed into the courtroom, including Labor leader Merav Michaeli, MK Mickey Levy, the Movement of Quality Government of Israeli head Dr. Elad Shraga, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), and the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered a few minutes late to the hearing, flanked by security.

The petitions argue that the amendment to police ordinances promotes the politicization of law enforcement and allows for the pursuit of political interests.

The amendment allows for the national security minister to set police policy and general principles for activity and investigations, but according to the attorney-general and previous court rulings does not allow the minister to give orders for police operations. Petitioners have also expressed concern about a provision authorizing the police chief to not publish orders.