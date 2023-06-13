Netanyahu trial: Lapid testimony continues into second day

Opposition leader Yair Lapid's cross-examination at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was set to continue on Tuesday at the Jerusalem District Court.

"This doesn't make me happy, this isn't how I want to win elections," said Lapid on Tuesday, in questions about the political convenience of the trial of his political opponent.

The Yesh Atid head began his testimony on Monday, and will, in the end, finish around noon on Tuesday. Another witness, one of businessman Arnon Milchan's accountants will give a short testimony. The defense asked to cancel the hearing on Wednesday. Another hearing on next Monday had also been canceled.

Milchan himself is scheduled to begin his testimony remotely on June 25. The prosecution and defense will have representatives in London as Milchan takes the stand-by video call in the Israeli embassy. The decision was made to allow the remote testimony because he is ostensibly too ill to travel. On Monday the defense asked for more details about the logistics of the process.

Lapid has testified on Case 1000 allegations against Netanyahu that the prime minister accepted expensive gifts from Milchan in return for aid in his business affairs.

Head of opposition Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid's first testimony session

On Monday, Lapid detailed how Milchan, a mutual friend of him and Netanyahu, had lobbied him on a tax law when he had been finance minister in 2013. Mukchan had requested an extension of a tax exemption for new immigrants to also apply to returning immigrants. According to the indictment, Milchan had become a returning immigrant in 2009.

Lapid had rejected the amendment and testified that Netanyahu had asked him twice briefly about the matter. The defense attacked Lapid's memory and telling of stories as unreliable, and noted that Netanyahu did not press the matter. Under questioning by a judge, Lapid said that he did feel that Netanyahu was "checking off a box" in regards to Milchan.

The defense argued that it appeared that Milchan had come to Lapid our of his own prerogative and lobbied to the then-finance minister in a fashion that contended that the matter was to the benefit of all Israelis.

When it came to the gifts of cigars and champagne allegedly given to Netanyahu, the defense presented Milchan as standard behavior to his friends and came with no strings attached. Pictures were presented of Lapid drinking and smoking with Milchan, but the Yesh Atid head said that this was before his political career, and that he wasn't in the habit of accepting gifts, and that he paid for things that he desired.