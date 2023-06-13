The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu trial: Lapid testimony continues into second day

The Yesh Atid head began his testimony on Monday, and will, in the end, finish around noon on Tuesday.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 09:58
Head of opposition Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of opposition Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Opposition leader Yair Lapid's cross-examination at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was set to continue on Tuesday at the Jerusalem District Court.

"This doesn't make me happy, this isn't how I want to win elections," said Lapid on Tuesday, in questions about the political convenience of the trial of his political opponent.  

The Yesh Atid head began his testimony on Monday, and will, in the end, finish around noon on Tuesday. Another witness, one of businessman Arnon Milchan's accountants will give a short testimony. The defense asked to cancel the hearing on Wednesday. Another hearing on next Monday had also been canceled. 

Milchan himself is scheduled to begin his testimony remotely on June 25. The prosecution and defense will have representatives in London as Milchan takes the stand-by video call in the Israeli embassy. The decision was made to  allow the remote testimony because he is ostensibly too ill to travel. On Monday the defense asked for more details about the logistics of the process. 

Lapid has testified on Case 1000 allegations against Netanyahu that the prime minister accepted expensive gifts from Milchan in return for aid in his business affairs. 

Head of opposition Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of opposition Yair Lapid arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem on June 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid's first testimony session

On Monday, Lapid detailed how Milchan, a mutual friend of him and Netanyahu, had lobbied him on a tax law when he had been finance minister in 2013. Mukchan had requested an extension of a tax exemption for new immigrants to also apply to returning immigrants. According to the indictment, Milchan had become a returning immigrant in 2009. 

Lapid had rejected the amendment and testified that Netanyahu had asked him twice briefly about the matter. The defense attacked Lapid's memory and telling of stories as unreliable, and noted that Netanyahu did not press the matter. Under questioning by a judge, Lapid said that he did feel that Netanyahu was "checking off a box" in regards to Milchan.

The defense argued that it appeared that Milchan had come to Lapid our of his own prerogative and lobbied to the then-finance minister in a fashion that contended that the matter was to the benefit of all Israelis.

When it came to the gifts of cigars and champagne allegedly given to Netanyahu, the defense presented Milchan as standard behavior to his friends and came with no strings attached. Pictures were presented of Lapid drinking and smoking with Milchan, but the Yesh Atid head said that this was before his political career, and that he wasn't in the habit of accepting gifts, and that he paid for things that he desired. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Case 1000 Jerusalem District Court
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by