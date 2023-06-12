Lapid expected to testify in Netanyahu corruption trial Case 1000

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid is expected to testify in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial before the Jerusalem District Court on Monday morning.

Demonstrations on both sides - supporting and against Netanyahu - are expected to take place in front of the courthouse.

Lapid's investigation by the state attorney is expected to be relatively short, while the cross-examination by Netanyahu's lawyer might take as long as three days, according to Maariv. Lapid underwent a week-long preparation for his testimony at the prosecutor's office.

Lapid will mainly be asked to testify in Case 1000 about Netanyahu’s alleged attempts to amend laws and policies to grant a special exemption to Netanyahu’s tycoon ally Arnon Milchan.

In his role as finance minister, Lapid was asked by Netanyahu to provide personal favors to Milchan, according to the indictment.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Yesh Atid chairman will also be asked about certain aspects of Case 2000, also called the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair.

Arnon Milchan will testify next

Milchan, who according to the allegations of Case 1000 gave expensive gifts to the Netanyahu family in return for the prime minister’s aid in his affairs, is set to give his remote testimony on June 25. Milchan’s testimonies are expected to last around two weeks.

The businessman’s testimonies were originally scheduled to begin on June 18, but were shifted last Sunday at the request of the prosecution. It has yet to have been decided who will testify the week between Lapid and Milchan’s testimonies.

Case 1000 saw Netanyahu charged with fraud and breach of trust after being accused of receiving illegal gifts worth approximately NIS 7 million ($1.9 m.) over the span of nine years.

Case 2000, accuses Netanyahu of holding discussions with key people about weakening Yisrael Hayom in exchange for getting better coverage from Yediot Ahronot.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Michael Starr contributed to this report.