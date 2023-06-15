The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The A Brand to market hair growth supplement at JR Duty Free

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 12:08
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)

Israeli company The A Brand, which is owned by businesswoman Alex Northrop, will start marketing Israel's best-selling nutritional supplement for hair growth, Fill It, in James Richardson Duty Free stores, starting next week.

This is the first nutritional supplement to enter duty free stores in Israel.

(credit: PR) (credit: PR)

In the first phase, Fill It products will be marketed in the Duty Free as a case designed for 3 months, and will be located in the skincare and hair division of James Richardson stores, at attractive prices compared to the price of the company's sales website. Without VAT the product is $109 only (about NIS 398) for a 3-month package, compared to NIS 469 on the company's website.

Northrop: "This is a strategic and significant move for the company, because the plan is to expand worldwide after conquering Israel, including to duty free stores in the US, Europe and the Far East. From now on, we are everywhere in Israel!...In 2023, The A Brand is aiming to take the product abroad, and entering James Richardson is another milestone in this strategic move."

With the help of a team of experts that includes food engineers, pharmacists and nutritionists from the best in Israel, The A Brand develops products at an international level. The products are 100% natural and contain patented ingredients that meet the strict standards of the Ministry of Health and the FDA. The development is done in Israel, in a factory with GMP and ISO standards that guarantee production conditions and quality control at high standards.

The A Brand is an Israeli start-up company that is engaged in the research and development of nutritional supplements from the world of beauty. 



