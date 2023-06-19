The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gallant: Israel's cutting edge tech is best defense from Iran, other enemies

The defense minister warned, "Iran is closer than ever to gaining military-nuclear capabilities, and it is conducting a war of attrition against us by engaging in proxy terrorism."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 15:09
Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that Israel's cutting-edge technology is the best defense from threats from Iran and its other enemies.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, Gallant said, "Israel's ability to face threats is determined by the dedicated individuals who tirelessly work to develop state-of-the-art technology. This ongoing and highly challenging battle of intellect mostly takes place behind the scenes."

"In recent years, this intellectual contest has been gaining momentum, and I can confidently affirm that Israel surpasses its adversaries in both defensive and offensive capabilities," he said.

'Iran is closer than ever to gaining military-nuclear capabilities'

Still, the defense minister warned, "Iran is closer than ever to gaining military-nuclear capabilities, and it is conducting a war of attrition against us by engaging in proxy terrorism. This clear strategy aims to destabilize not only the region but also the world."

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90) IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on August 6, 2021. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)

"In response to Iran's efforts, the Israeli defense establishment is working to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, utilizing all the resources at our disposal," said Gallant.

Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir, said, “The global landscape is evolving rapidly, bringing forth various multidimensional threats and opportunities. Countries are allocating substantial resources, doubling and even tripling their defense budgets."

"Defense exports play a vital role in bolstering the economy...We will persist in taking action to streamline bureaucratic processes and increase investments in research and development. Our goal is to spearhead innovative capabilities in energy weapons, space technology and satellites, defense cyber capabilities, and AI technology for defense applications," said Zamir.

He added, "During this exhibition, the Minister of Defense and I will engage in discussions with our counterparts including defense ministers, delegations, and leaders of prominent defense industries. Our objective is to fortify cooperation and broaden opportunities for collaboration.”



